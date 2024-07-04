Hurricane Beryl Earliest Category 5 Hurricane Ever, & Other Facts

Climate insecurity is rising, and that includes larger, more frequent hurricanes. The latest sign of that is Hurricane Beryl, a Category 5 hurricane. In fact, as the title notes, this is the earliest Category 5 hurricane from the Atlantic ever recorded. And that’s not the only record Hurricane Beryl is breaking.

The link between global heating (aka global warming, but that sounds too pleasant) and stronger hurricanes comes from the fact that warmer water in the ocean leads to bigger storms. We’ve been experiencing higher than normal temperatures (surprise, surprise), and that was already expected to lead to an abnormal hurricane season. “That heat was one of the factors behind NOAA’s prediction in May of an 85% chance that the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season would be above normal,” Climate.gov writes.

“Sea surface temperatures in this area are closer to what would be expected in the middle of September — the peak of hurricane season. Meaning there was ample fuel for Beryl to not only form but also to rapidly intensify.”

It’s something we can say “we just have to get used to.” But the fact is: hurricanes are already dangerous and deadly, and they are going to get more dangerous and more deadly in the years to come.

“J​ust 12 hours after its southern Windward Island landfall, Beryl became the record earliest Category 5 Atlantic Basin hurricane on the evening of July 1. The following day, its winds topped out at 165 mph, the strongest July hurricane by wind speed on record in the Atlantic Basin,” The Weather Channel writes. It was also the 3rd earliest major storm to come out of the Atlantic.

“This is exceptionally early for a major hurricane (Category 3 strength or higher), let alone a Category 5 to develop. On average, the first major hurricane does not form until September 1, according to the National Hurricane Center. These statistics have stuck scientists on just how exceptional Beryl has been this early in the season,” Climate.gov adds.

In short, the simple matter is that we are in huge trouble. It’s only a matter of time before we’re reporting on the deadliest and most costly hurricane to ever hit the United States. It won’t be Hurricane Beryl, but it will surely be coming within the next few years or so, if not this year. Stay tuned.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here CleanTechnica's Comment Policy