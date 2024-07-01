Photo by eDub services

Daisy, The Split Screen VW T1 Camper Electric Transformation — Part 3

42 seconds ago Jesper Berggreen 0 Comments
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

In part 2 of the transformation to a new electric life for the VW T1 camper van Daisy, Kit Lacey of eDub services went through the subtle details on the dashboard, the kitchen in the back, and the relationship between total vehicle weight and possible maximum battery weight.

When done, Daisy should be able to muster a 175-mile range out of a 62kWh battery pack, which is very reasonable indeed. In part 1 we experienced Daisy with her original drivetrain, and Kit says a final part 4 will have lots of real world experience with Daisy when the conversion is all done.

In this third part of the story, we get a demo of the on-board power supply capabilities and we see it drive silently for the first time. The fresh coffee Kit enjoys in the video is actually made in the camper, off-grid.

Mr. Lacey is certainly starting to live up to his first name, since this complex system of motor, battery pack, controller, charger, and inverter is completely plug and play. It’s the perfect kit for any VW camper van produced in the period from 1950 to 1979.

All this and many more details are revealed in this third video about Daisy:

A lot of effort has been put into making the parts contained in the kit universal, such that the learning curve for installing the kit is very compressed, and shops around the world will have no trouble at all getting started with the business of helping camper van owners everywhere to update their vehicle for future use.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.

Jesper Berggreen

Jesper had his perspective on the world expanded vastly after having attended primary school in rural Africa in the early 1980s. And while educated a computer programmer and laboratory technician, working with computers and lab-robots at the institute of forensic medicine in Aarhus, Denmark, he never forgets what life is like having nothing. Thus it became obvious for him that technological advancement is necessary for the prosperity of all humankind, sharing this one vessel we call planet earth. However, technology has to be smart, clean, sustainable, widely accessible, and democratic in order to change the world for the better. Writing about clean energy, electric transportation, energy poverty, and related issues, he gets the message through to anyone who wants to know better. Jesper is founder of Lifelike.dk and a long-term investor in Tesla, Ørsted, and Vestas.

Jesper Berggreen has 244 posts and counting. See all posts by Jesper Berggreen