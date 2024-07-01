Daisy, The Split Screen VW T1 Camper Electric Transformation — Part 3

In part 2 of the transformation to a new electric life for the VW T1 camper van Daisy, Kit Lacey of eDub services went through the subtle details on the dashboard, the kitchen in the back, and the relationship between total vehicle weight and possible maximum battery weight.

When done, Daisy should be able to muster a 175-mile range out of a 62kWh battery pack, which is very reasonable indeed. In part 1 we experienced Daisy with her original drivetrain, and Kit says a final part 4 will have lots of real world experience with Daisy when the conversion is all done.

In this third part of the story, we get a demo of the on-board power supply capabilities and we see it drive silently for the first time. The fresh coffee Kit enjoys in the video is actually made in the camper, off-grid.

Mr. Lacey is certainly starting to live up to his first name, since this complex system of motor, battery pack, controller, charger, and inverter is completely plug and play. It’s the perfect kit for any VW camper van produced in the period from 1950 to 1979.

All this and many more details are revealed in this third video about Daisy:

A lot of effort has been put into making the parts contained in the kit universal, such that the learning curve for installing the kit is very compressed, and shops around the world will have no trouble at all getting started with the business of helping camper van owners everywhere to update their vehicle for future use.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Videos Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here