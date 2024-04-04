Daisy, The Split Screen VW T1 Camper Electric Transformation — Part 2

First of all, make sure to see part 1 of this series, where we experience this beautiful T1 with its original drivetrain. This is a really well restored T1, and it works fine with its original drivetrain, and I think it’s important for context to see this T1 functioning with it. However, the owners had Daisy sitting idle for too long at a time, because her engine was simply too weak and unreliable, and that is why they reached out to Kit Lacey at eDub services for help. The owners wanted to use this camper more, and they were convinced that having it fitted with a powerful electric drivetrain would do the trick. As Kit puts it: “They love it to bits, but they don’t love driving it!”

In this video Kit talks about some interesting aspects of this particular conversion. He covers the subtle details on the dashboard, as well as the kitchen in the back. He explains the relationship between total vehicle weight and possible maximum battery weight. We are looking at a 175-mile range out of a 62kWh battery pack not bad!

The most crucial piece of the electric puzzle is the replacement of the rear suspension due to installing a Tesla drivetrain. Much stronger, much more capable than the original. And since the electric motor will take up so little space, the original engine bay will be used for the the battery pack, which we hope to see in the next video.

Looking at this next video it’s easier to imagine how the electric components get installed. This kit is the smaller version, as Daisy will get an additional battery box underneath the middle of the chassis to reach the 170 miles of real-life range.

Kit Lacey is seeking to expand his refined knowledge of converting old classics worldwide, which has already resulted in fruitful partnerships. In this article by Kit you can read about one such endeavor.

