The Radisson Blu Hotel Partners With HBT Transport In Nairobi To Introduce A Fleet of Nissan Leafs

Fleet operators, such as shuttle service providers for airport transfers and other players who drive a lot of kilometers per day, stand to benefit the most from lower operation and maintenance costs associated with electric vehicles, thereby enjoying a lower total cost of ownership. They also benefit from access to charging infrastructure at their depots/facilities, reducing concerns around the limited public charging infrastructure in the country at the moment. Hotel fleets fall into this category and are a perfect match for electrification.

Several hotels and hotel chains have started adopting electric vehicles as part of their operations in Kenya. The latest one is Radisson Blu Upper Hill Nairobi. The Radisson Blu Upper Hill Hotel is a 271-room 5-star hotel located just 10 minutes from Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. It is also in the heart of the fast-growing business district of Upper Hill. The Nairobi National Park is also just 20 minutes away. Radisson Blu has partnered with Humming Bird Transport and Equator Mobility for a fleet of 40kWh Nissan Leafs.

Humming Bird Transport (HBT) is a travel management company that focuses on hospitality logistics management, corporate travel management, and tours and travel management. HBT’s mission is to provide reliable, efficient, and eco-friendly transport services that meet the evolving needs of its clients while minimizing environmental impact. In an era where environmental sustainability has become imperative, HBT Transport stands out for its innovation and responsibility in the transport and logistics industry. “We are the first logistics hospitality provider to provide electric mobility to city hotels in the region. We have embraced the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in our fleet to reduce carbon emissions and enhance operational efficiency, setting new benchmarks for green logistics.”

HBT adds that it aims to revolutionize the logistics landscape by integrating advanced technologies and environmentally friendly practices into its operations. “Our commitment to a greener future is evident in the move to incorporate Electric Vehicles into our fleet and we aim to have 100 EVs in our fleet by 2025 and then to expand all across Africa.”

Speaking on their new partnership with Radisson Blu Hotel, HBT says this is a significant move toward expanding its green footprint. This collaboration marks a crucial step in the company’s efforts to promote sustainable tourism and hospitality services. Through this partnership, HBT will provide electric vehicles for guest transfers, ensuring a seamless and eco-friendly travel experience. The partnership highlights the mutual commitment of both HBT and Radisson Blu to promoting sustainability in their operations. “Together, we are pioneering sustainable transportation solutions that will redefine the tourism experience and set a new precedent for environmental responsibility,” said Martin Muringi, HBT Managing Director.

A Sustainable Future

HBT adds that its adoption of EVs and recent partnership with leading hotels exemplifies the company’s proactive approach to sustainability. “We continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies and foster strategic alliances that drive our mission forward, demonstrating that it is possible to deliver top-notch transport services while prioritizing the planet.”

HBT adds that it is not just a logistics company but also a trailblazer in the pursuit of a sustainable future. “Through our vision, innovative practices, and strategic partnerships, we are setting a new standard for the industry and paving the way for a greener tomorrow.”

It’s great to see that more fleet operators in Kenya are increasing the number of electric vehicles in their fleet and making them an integral part of their operations. Kenya is also an ideal country for the adoption of EVs not just because of reduced tailpipe emissions, but also due to the broader energy mix in the country’s electricity sector. The transport sector is one of the major contributes of CO2 emissions, and therefore reducing tailpipe emissions from vehicles by increasing the penetration of electric mobility will be one of the key pathways toward cleaning the air in the country. For Kenya, the move to electric will mean that the country’s vehicle fleet will be powered by a very clean electric grid, as about 90% of the electricity generated in Kenya comes from renewable energy sources such as geothermal, wind, hydro, and solar.

Images courtesy of HBT

