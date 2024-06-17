ISP Syokinet Solutions Partners With Roam To Introduce 100 Electric Motorcycles For Its Field Technicians In Kenya

When it comes to the conversation about motorcycles in Africa, most of the talk is centered around the motorcycle taxi industry. That’s because there are tens of millions of motorcycles operating in the taxi industry across multiple countries. All of these are still essentially internal combustion engine motorcycles. This large addressable market has therefore attracted a lot of attention from startups and investors looking for low hanging fruit for electrification.

The move towards electric vehicles in Africa, especially in this electric motorcycle sector, has mainly been driven by the private sector by small startup companies. Most of the developments have been concentrated along what is now known as the “boda belt” of countries on the African map where motorcycle taxis are prominent. This belt stretches from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal. There is also significant activity in North African countries such as Morocco, where smaller scooters are used mainly for personal transportation, unlike in East Africa and West Africa, where most of the activity is for commercial transport purposes.

However, another key segment is the commercial fleet sector. A lot of companies across several industries use motorcycles in their service delivery. One of these sectors is the telecommunication industry. Lets take a look at the fiber to home segment. Internet service providers (ISPs) have multiple crews of field technicians that travel around cities for both new installations and general service and maintenance calls. A lot of these call-outs could be comfortably done by one technician with a small toolbox of tools and accessories. This can easily be done using a motorcycle instead of a big diesel van.

In an exciting development, Roam has recently partnered with Syokinet Solutions in Kenya. Syokinet Solutions is a pioneering technology company focused on revolutionizing internet services, IoT, and advanced data connectivity in Kenya. Syokinet says its tailored solutions cater to the unique needs of Kenya’s urban landscape, offering high-speed fibre optic and wireless internet services in Nairobi and Machakos counties. Syokinet adds that as one of the leaders in smart cities technology and IoT innovation, Syokinet Solutions drives digital transformation to enhance urban living experiences.

In a boost for its service delivery, Syokinet Solutions has purchased a fleet of 10 Roam Air electric motorcycles with plans to gradually increase the number to cover its entire fleet of 100 vehicles within the next year. The initiative aims to provide Syokinet technicians with reliable and efficient transportation, enabling them to conduct internet installation services. Under the agreement, Syokinet Solutions will purchase these 100 Roam Air electric motorcycles in 2024. Syokinet Solutions will act as a facilitator, distributing and issuing Roam Airs to its technicians.

The initiative aims to provide technicians with reliable and efficient transportation, enabling them to conduct internet installation services more effectively. Syokinet Solutions is choosing Roam as the provider for their entire fleet, as the product is proven to be reliable and adapted for the specific use case. Syokinet Solutions see the home charging and ability to charge anywhere as a fundamental part in choosing their vehicle fleet partner. This initiative demonstrates Syokinet’s commitment to sustainability and cost-saving measures. Designed for commercial usage, Roam Air combines affordability, functional design, and performance to meet the diverse needs of users, including cargo transportation.

The Roam Air motorcycles can be used for personal use, but are also appropriate for cargo transportation and taxi services. Additionally, the Roam Air comes equipped with a removable dual battery pack, lowering downtime, and increasing rider flexibility.

Here are the specs of the new Roam Air:

Battery Capacity: 2 x 3.24 kWh

Range (Dual Battery): 160km

Nominal Power: 3000 W

Top Speed: 90 km/h

Payload: 220 kg

Weight (Single Battery): 135 kg

Charging time: 4 h

Features:

Removable dual battery solution

Driving modes: Eco, Standard, Power, Sports, Reverse

Increased carrying capacity on subframe

State-of-the-art software and onboard telemetry

Storage compartment in tank

Improved screen user interface with better visibility

USB charging port

Dionne Getata, Roam’s Sales Operations Manager, commented, “Our collaboration with Syokinet exemplifies Roam’s capacity to provide solutions aligning with organizations product and sustainability objectives. This extends beyond merely catering to the boda boda community, as we offer electric vehicles tailored to a diverse market niche.”

Ian Kasyoki, Chief Executive Officer of Syokinet, remarked, “Harnessing the power of sustainability, Syokinet fuels innovation with clean transport solutions for a cleaner future. With electric mobility, our program is more than just technical training; it’s about creating opportunities, fostering independence, and cultivating future innovators.”

It’s great to see more fleet operators introduce electric motorcycles in Kenya.

Images courtesy of Roam

