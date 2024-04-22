What’s The Most Effective 10 Minutes Of Climate Activism You Can Take? I Argue With Ravi Mikkelson, CEO Of Atmos Financial, About It

Ravi Mikkelson, CEO of Atmos Financial, sat down with me on the latest edition of CleanTech Talk to discuss climate activism, financial systems, and other subjects we typically cover. But then, I found out a way I can save thousands of dollars on my addiction to Patagonia gear over the course of my life, which really made my day.

In this episode, Ravi, who was literally chosen by a Cistene Chapel-esque beam of light to do climate advocacy work (the full story is in the pod), shares some real nuggets of wisdom stemming from several decades working within the financial ecosystem to elicit positive change. As CEO of Atmos Financial, Ravi is now hitting the consumer market head on, helping people rest better, knowing their money is funding nothing but clean energy projects. One of Atmos key products, a pretty standard checking account, is anything but standard. Shifting money into Atmos was a no-brainer for me — I signed up for a checking account as soon as I talked about the subject with Ravi. Their savings account pays a much higher interest rate than my old bank’s does, so I’m shifting my savings over as well. And every dollar loaned out through Atmos Financial goes to support the development of clean energy projects.

On top of it all, you’ll save on Patagonia gear, Allbirds shoes, and many other sustainable companies you’d likely buy from anyway. Sign up for a checking account here — it just takes a few minutes and once they certify you’re a real human, you’ll be helping finance solar projects without even knowing about them.

Give the pod a listen on Spotify here, or through Soundcloud below.

