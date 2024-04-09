Chevy Silverado Electric Pickup Truck Gets 460 Miles On One Charge

A while back, Kyle Conner, from the Out of Spec Reviews YouTube channel, previewed the Chevy Silverado electric pickup truck. He had a loaner from Chevy so he drove it around briefly and showed some of its features. He also mentioned it had a rather large battery pack and that the range could be about 440 miles per charge. However, at that time he only had the vehicle for a little while so he couldn’t do range or charging tests.

Fast forward several months, and the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, featuring Zack and Dan, just completed a real-world range test of the Chevy Silverado EV RST. They drove mostly freeway miles with some back-country and city driving mixed in on a trip from Las Vegas to Phoenix. They also take a little side trip on a dirt road to stop and show some of the truck’s features. They did all the driving on a single charge with a stated goal of traveling 440 miles.

Doing so doesn’t seem possible until you get about halfway into the video and they report having traveled 200 miles with plenty of estimated range remaining.

They also remark that other electric trucks such as the Rivian and Cybertruck do not have such long ranges — usually more like 280 to 300 miles.

At about the 11:53 mark, you see they drove the Silverado until it could go no farther and achieved 460 miles on one charge! Again, they did not drive on a smooth track in loops until the battery ran out; they drove on real roads and a variety of them at speeds ranging from 55 to 75 mph.

An important point they made in the video is that they did not hypermile. They did not use any tactics to increase the truck’s efficiency and extend the range. A competent hypermiler might have added 10 to 15 miles of range, but most people don’t know how to do that. Their test was more representative of a normal driving style.

What makes it possible to go so far on a single charge is no mystery to anyone who knows EVs: a rather large battery pack. In this case, the Silverado’s is estimated to be about 200 kWh.

In addition to having such an unusually large range, the Silverado can charge at a speed that delivers about 100 miles of range in around 10 minutes.

At at least one point in the video, Zack wonders what kind of range the Silverado will have while towing and predicts it will be impressive. He also mentions using it to tow his Hummer, a towing test he did with a Cybertruck. Soon he may post a video showing his Silverado EV towing range test. Any predictions for that towing range can be posted in the comments section below.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica.TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here