Carbonfuture Partners With Octavia On Monitoring, Reporting, & Verification For Direct Air Capture

In another big win this month for direct air capture, one of carbon dioxide removal’s fastest growing technologies, Carbonfuture announced its monitoring, reporting, and verification partnership with Octavia, the Global South’s first direct air capture company. With emerging climate tech innovators finding more ways to lower costs and scale direct air capture, it’s quickly becoming the answer to carbon dioxide removal skeptics who have doubted the technology’s viability on a global scale.

Carbonfuture, the leading Trust Infrastructure for durable carbon removal, is introducing the world’s first independent digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV) system designed for direct air capture (DAC) at Octavia Carbon’s Project Hummingbird storage facility in Kenya’s Rift Valley. The carbon dioxide removal (CDR) dMRV leader will deploy its tracking system via IoT technology at Octavia’s facility, improving the quality and efficiency of data collecting and reporting.

The announcement comes just a month after Carbonfuture announced a similar collaboration with German-based PYREG and Austrian-based Syncraft Unite, two CDR facility manufacturers specializing in biomass for removals. Whether its biochar, or in Octavia’s case, DAC, Carbonfuture is advancing the sustainability and scalability of CDR by improving data capture and reporting alongside the development of these technologies. In other words, CDR is an evolving solution to tackle climate change.

By backing up the effectiveness of CDR with real-time data, available to both suppliers and would-be buyers, climate-conscious companies, Carbonfuture is making it more difficult not to take CDR and DAC seriously. Carbonfuture’s tracking technology makes the entire CDR process, from procurement to monitoring and certification more transparent, bolstering confidence amongst stakeholders.

Apart from deploying the first DAC-specific dMRV system at Octavia’s facility, the collaboration marks a turning point in scaling DAC towards the global south. Kenya has been lauded by climate tech leaders as having major CDR potential for its geothermal energy, geology, and specialized workforce.

Hannes Junginger-Gestrich, CEO of Carbonfuture, said,

“Our partnership with Octavia Carbon represents an important milestone not just for our companies but for the entire carbon removal industry. By launching the first independent dMRV system for Direct Air Capture, we’re setting a new benchmark for transparency and integrity for DAC carbon removal. This innovation allows us to verify carbon removal with unmatched precision, bolstering trust among stakeholders and paving the way for a more sustainable future.”

Martin Freimüller, Founder of Octavia Carbon, noted,

“By combining Octavia’s pioneering DAC technology with Carbonfuture’s innovative dMRV system, we are setting a new industry standard for transparency and trust. Being the first DAC company in the Global South to implement such a system underscores our leadership in scaling high-integrity carbon removal to address climate change. Together, we are building a model for responsible carbon management that we hope will inspire others around the world.”

“It’s an exciting prospect to see Kenya’s DAC company, Octavia, partner with the world’s leading dMRV system and provider of high-integrity durable carbon removal,” said Bilha Ndirangu, CEO of Great Carbon Valley, which develops DAC+S anchored industrial hubs in the Rift Valley.

“With its rich low-carbon renewable energy resources like geothermal, wind, and solar, alongside geological features suited for carbon mineralization, the Rift Valley is an ideal location for DAC projects. Our region’s youthful population, natural resource wealth, and renewable energy potential uniquely position Africa to become a globally competitive hub for climate action, including carbon removal.”

As policymakers and climate-conscious corporations seek scalable, low-cost solutions to meet the Paris Agreement’s net-zero goals, Carbonfuture, with its CDR partners, seems to have answers.

