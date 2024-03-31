Carbonfuture Launches Carbon Removal Sensor Suite Partnership With Syncraft & Others

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) has taken another leap forward as a viable & scalable solution towards meeting the net-zero emission goals set by the Paris Agreement. Carbonfuture, the leading Trust Infrastructure for durable carbon removal, has announced a CDR sensor suite which will find its first implementation through a tracking partnership with Puro.Earth, a CDR standards and certification body, and with Syncraft and PYREG, both leading biomass pyrolysis facilities manufacturers.

The collaboration connects CDR’s leaders in standards-setting, manufacturing, monitoring, data collection, and certification — making certified CDR suppliers more accessible for CDR buyers, climate conscious corporations seeking to invest in carbon removal. The Carbonfuture sensor suite provides real-time data tracking of CDR projects, supporting monitoring and evaluation for better informed CDR buying and selling through a more transparent process.

And transparency is key. A major holdup in expanding CDR is creating a reliable, uniform platform for corporations to find quality CDR suppliers, meeting industry-set standards.

According to a statement released by Carbonfuture:

“The partnership’s goal is to develop a benchmark for scalable and reliable infrastructure for CDR, leveraging each organization’s expertise. It enables corporate sustainability leaders (CDR buyers) to confidently invest in CDR solutions.”

With so many moving parts in a Paris Agreement-led global effort to scale CDR, this partnership will capitalize on the unique expertise of different stakeholders to streamline the CDR market into four parts:

The process begins with Puro.earth defining and setting standard for what data is needed to assess the quality of any given CDR project. Facilities manufacturers like Syncraft and PYREG then conduct monitoring through IoT sensors integrated with Carbonfuture, measuring stats like pyrolysis temperature and biochar water content. From there, Carbonfuture collects and analyzes further data across the value chain on its MRV+ system, providing it to suppliers for inventory management, and sending it back to Puro.earth to issue certification. These certified CDR projects are showcased on Carbonfuture’s platform for buyers and sellers.

Although individual suppliers would attempt to collect and share their own project data in the past, this partnership signals a sea-change in a greater commitment to transparency and quality in CDR buying and selling:

“This process enables corporate sustainability leaders (CDR buyers) to confidently invest in CDR solutions. CDR suppliers will benefit from real-time insights into their projects, enhancing the management and quality assurance of the projects. This initiative also ensures data consistency and automatic detection of outliers, improving reporting efficiency.”

The partnership has industry leaders talking:

Antti Vihavainen, CEO of Puro.earth:

“Puro.earth’s collaboration with Carbonfuture, PYREG, and Syncraft is a step toward scaling CDR to climate-relevant levels. Through enabling frequent meter readings and automatic data transfer from suppliers to verifiers we move towards real-time monitoring and reporting, providing suppliers with earlier access to CORCs, and shattering the barriers of traditional annual issuances. Our commitment starts by setting high-quality standards so corporate buyers can purchase with trust, and extends to driving commoditization and liquidity of durable CDR markets.”

Jörg Dohna, CEO of PYREG:

“Carbonfuture sets the highest standards in terms of transparency and thus gives all parties security in a reputable process. This is what our market and the carbon removal industry need in order to achieve our climate goals as quickly as possible. PYREG is thrilled to be taking part in this CDR tracking transparency initiative.”

Marcel Huber, CEO of Syncraft:

“This partnership is a testament to our shared vision for sustainable innovation. We’re excited to collaborate in setting new transparency benchmarks for carbon removal.”

What does this mean for CDR moving forward? It’s an innovation automatically integrating carbon data continuously on one industry leading MRV, improving the investment confidence of CDR buyers, all on one platform.

