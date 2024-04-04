Roam’s Electric Motorcycles Will Soon Be Available In 30 Stores In Kenya

I have been following the electric motorcycle space in Kenya for over 6 years now. In that time, several startups have joined the sector and are working to help transition this prominent sector to electric. The electric motorcycle scene in Kenya is starting to get very exciting now as a lot of the startups that have been conducting pilot programs over the years are now transitioning to early commercialization of their products.

One of the leaders in space is Roam. Roam is now scaling up production of its flagship Roam Air electric motorcycle, and to make it easier for consumers to get access to these motorcycles, Roam will now have its motorcycles on show in at least 30 stores in Kenya, in collaboration with several partners.

The Roam Air motorcycles can be used for personal use, but are also appropriate for cargo transportation and taxi services. Additionally, the Roam Air comes equipped with a removable dual battery pack, lowering downtime and increasing rider flexibility.

Roam Air Specifications:

Battery capacity: 2 x 3.24 kWh

Range (dual battery): 160km

Nominal power: 3000 W

Top speed: 90 km/h

Payload: 220 kg

Weight (single battery): 135 kg

Charging time: 4 h

Features:

Removable dual battery solution

Driving modes: Eco, Standard, Power, Sports, Reverse

Increased carrying capacity on subframe

State-of-the-art software and onboard telemetry

Storage compartment in tank

Improved screen user interface with better visibility

USB charging port

Roam already had a partnership with M-KOPA, which is a fintech platform that provides credit and digital financial services to underbanked consumers in Africa. By combining the power of digital micropayments with Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology, M-KOPA enables underbanked customers to access a broad range of products and services without collateral. This partnership with M-KOPA will aid in the deployment of the motorcycles through its innovative Pay-As-You-Go model, which allows customers instant access to products while building ownership over time through flexible micro-payments.

Roam recently partnered with Ridewell to premier an electric motorcycle showroom featuring the Roam Air, a range of after-sales parts, accessories, and gear tailored for electric motorcycle riders. The new flagship store, located directly opposite the Safari Park Hotel along the Thika Superhighway, opened its doors to the public on the 22nd of March 2024. At the Roam Shop Nairobi, customers can expect a personalized shopping experience with expert guidance from knowledgeable staff members passionate about electric mobility. As the first of its kind in Nairobi, the Roam Shop also provides a range of accessories and spare parts to enhance safety, comfort, and customization options for riders. From helmets and riding gear to maintenance essentials, Roam Shop provides customers with everything they need to embrace eco-friendly transportation solutions all under one roof.

At the launch of the store, Talib Nathani, the CEO of Ridewell, said, “This showroom is more than just a retail space; it’s a destination for boda boda riders to explore, learn, and experience the excitement of electric mobility. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or new to the world of electric motorcycles, Roam Shop has something for everyone.”

Dionne Getata, Operations Sales Manager at Roam, said, “Nairobi is one of Africa’s most important cities and a city with great potential in which electric mobility is becoming increasingly popular. It is a true pleasure to open our flagship store in the city. We firmly believe that our motorcycles will help to improve boda boda riders’ quality of life and accelerate the shift towards a sustainable model of urban mobility.”

In another exciting development, Roam has announced a new partnership with Mogo Finance to revolutionize motorcycle retail in Kenya and East Africa. The partnership will start with 20 in-store locations across Kenya to get a large reach and better service for a broader market of customers. These 20 new stores will bring the total number of stores where one can go and see and buy Roam motorcycles to 30. This is a game-changer for the Kenyan electric motorcycle sector. This collaboration marks a significant step towards advancing the adoption of electric motorcycles in Africa, empowering individuals to transition to electric motorcycles through a financing package that enables boda boda riders to increase their daily earnings by 30%. This initiative enables Roam to scale quicker, accelerating the adoption of electric motorcycles to a broader market.

Mikael Gånge, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Roam, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Mogo to tap into the expanding market of boda boda riders eager to transition to electric motorcycles amidst soaring petrol prices. By leveraging Mogo’s expertise in asset financing, we’re able to offer flexible financing options that make sure customers save money on day one. At Roam, our mission is clear, we want to provide the best and most affordable electric motorcycle to the market and Mogo is a great partner in accelerating that mission.”

Rauls Leitis, Business Development Project Manager at Mogo, adds, “Our partnership with Roam will expand access to electric motorcycles in Africa. We see that the electric motorcycle market is ever expanding and with Roam’s innovative products that enable customers to not only charge at home but also at the Roam Hubs, we believe the electric motorcycle market will eventually become larger than the petrol one.”

Mogo is also one of the first companies to buy Roam electric motorcycles for their internal staff, and after having seen them perform really well, Mogo is now taking the next step and offering affordable financing for these electric motorcycles.

The largest addressable market for motorcycles in Kenya is, of course, the motorcycle taxi industry, known as boda bodas. Several other firms have also introduced their electric motorcycles with select partners in this boda boda space. However, the game has visibly changed over the past few months. A lot more electric motorcycles have been unleashed on to the streets of Nairobi. These days you do not even need to go around looking for them. They are literally everywhere you go, which is extremely exciting. Electric motorcycles are even on the Uber app, and usually when you try to hail one, one is normally a minute or two away, which is really cool.

These 30 new stores are going to help potential consumers get easier access to these electric motorcycles. Exciting times ahead!

Images courtesy of Roam.

