Climate Week Event In San Francisco, Presented By CleanTechnica

12 seconds ago Scott Cooney 0 Comments
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

CleanTechnica is proud to partner with Atmos Bank to co-present a climate week 2024 session that will amplify the stories of seasoned investors and founders who paved the way for current innovation in climate tech.

The panel of climatetech veterans will share their invaluable experiences, offering unique perspectives on the challenges, triumphs, and pivotal moments that shaped their careers and the industry as a whole. From navigating early-stage investments to overcoming regulatory hurdles, our speakers will provide candid insights and practical advice for aspiring entrepreneurs and investors alike.

​Don’t miss this opportunity to gain invaluable insights into the world of climatetech with an evening of learning, networking, and celebration as we honor the pioneers who embraced the industry before it was cool.

Thursday, April 25th, 5-7 pm

Location: 9Zero Climate Club & Coworking, 350 California St, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA

Gonna be in the area? Register here!

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest CleanTechnica TV Video

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.

Scott Cooney

Scott Cooney (twitter: scottcooney) is a serial eco-entrepreneur focused on making the world a better place for all its residents. Scott is the founder of CleanTechnica and was just smart enough to hire someone smarter than him to run it. He then started Pono Home, a service that greens homes, which has performed efficiency retrofits on more than 16,000 homes and small businesses, reducing carbon pollution by more than 27 million pounds a year and saving customers more than $6.3 million a year on their utilities. In a previous life, Scott was an adjunct professor of Sustainability in the MBA program at the University of Hawai'i, and author of Build a Green Small Business: Profitable Ways to Become an Ecopreneur (McGraw-Hill) , and Green Living Ideas.

Scott Cooney has 150 posts and counting. See all posts by Scott Cooney