Climate Week Event In San Francisco, Presented By CleanTechnica

CleanTechnica is proud to partner with Atmos Bank to co-present a climate week 2024 session that will amplify the stories of seasoned investors and founders who paved the way for current innovation in climate tech.

The panel of climatetech veterans will share their invaluable experiences, offering unique perspectives on the challenges, triumphs, and pivotal moments that shaped their careers and the industry as a whole. From navigating early-stage investments to overcoming regulatory hurdles, our speakers will provide candid insights and practical advice for aspiring entrepreneurs and investors alike.

​Don’t miss this opportunity to gain invaluable insights into the world of climatetech with an evening of learning, networking, and celebration as we honor the pioneers who embraced the industry before it was cool.

Thursday, April 25th, 5-7 pm

Location: 9Zero Climate Club & Coworking, 350 California St, San Francisco, CA 94104, USA

Gonna be in the area? Register here!

