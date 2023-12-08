Carbonfuture Partners With Ceezer To Streamline Access For Large Corporates Into Carbon Removal

Carbonfuture announced a partnership to provide its Carbon Removal Infrastructure to CEEZER, a digital platform for large scale carbon credit procurement and management. The collaboration is set to integrate Carbonfuture’s inventory of vetted durable carbon removal credits onto CEEZER’s platform, opening up access for its corporate clients. Carbonfuture has the industry’s deepest supply book of contracted durable CDR.

Though slower to be adopted than other initiatives aimed at fighting the climate crisis, like renewable energy, climate scientists and policymakers have emphasized the importance of effective Carbon Removal. In addition to ongoing CO2 reduction, to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement, significant amounts of CO2 must be removed directly from the atmosphere every year. Approximately 60 million tons per year will need to be removed by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). And +10 billion tons by 2050.

Carbonfuture provides portfolios of durable carbon removal and storage projects that are running on its MRV+, which ensures the highest standards of quality and reliability and is trusted by customers like swissRe and Microsoft. The integration of Carbonfuture’s supply of CDR onto CEEZER’s platform connects carbon removal buyers and sellers, ultimately supporting the scaling of carbon removal projects and the secure delivery of CDR credits into corporate carbon portfolios.

Carbonfuture’s API is set to automate the integration with CEEZER’s platform, enabling carbon removal buyers to set long-term automated purchase agreements, minimizing contract processes, and encouraging uninterrupted carbon removal over several years.

“We are excited to make access to high-quality and permanent CO2 removal even easier, faster, and safer in collaboration with Carbonfuture,” says Magnus Drewelies, Founder and CEO of CEEZER.

“By providing access to Carbonfuture’s extensive portfolio, we offer our customers even more opportunities to acquire high-quality CO2 removal projects. With already over 50% of the directly tradable credits from this scarce product category, we provide our customers with the largest selection available. As part of the European ecosystem, we are setting new standards for direct integration, enabling companies to make an even more effective contribution to new climate technologies,” says Hannes Junginger-Gestrich, Founder and CEO of Carbonfuture.

“CEEZER and Carbonfuture are united in their commitment to high-quality carbon removal powered by data and technology. The integration of Carbonfuture’s extensive portfolio of carbon removal projects, meticulously vetted through the rigorous Carbonfuture MRV+ process to ensure the utmost quality, and CEEZER’s advanced digital platform, enables corporate buyers to make their carbon removal investments with confidence, while suppliers benefit from the expanded market access.”

