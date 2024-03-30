10+ Hilarious EV Vanity License Plates

Humor is good for us. Self expression is good. Promoting EVs and renewable energy helps to address the climate emergency. This article combines all of these!

Have you ever received less-than-thoughtful memes from people who know you own an EV and/or support renewable energy? Recently, the founder of CleanTechnica, Scott Cooney, received so many that he had had enough, so he made an announcement about a new CleanTechnica feature called THE COUNTER, which is a set of social media memes that will be assembled to address all of the FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) that people have about EVs, solar power, wind power, and renewable energy in general.

In that vein, vanity plates are a sort of public road meme, and the EV community has not been left behind. Vanity plates have been with us since 1931. Some are created for pure vanity, such as a plate with someone’s name on it, while other vanity plate owners get creative and express humor, or convey a political message to educate and agitate for change. When I was growing up, I read of a person who was arrested for breaking and entering because he had used his own car when committing the crime, and he had perhaps forgotten that his car had a vanity plate with his last name on it.

Some of the following plates have a topical political message, and some are funny. Some of the more memorable ones include: NEVR2L8, WHERAMI, YESUCAN, WUZNTME, LUV2LAF, TAKITEZE, TREHUGR, GONABL8, TALK2ME, POSITIV, IGOTTAP, FEELNGUD, NOTDUM, BIOHZRD, 2FAST4U, 4TUNATE, IMLOST, WANTSUM, GRLSRULE, BHAPPY, HIOFICR, ID8MOMS, IMRIGHT, RDRUNNR, FRKSHO, IPUTOUT, IOUDAD, NOPANTIES, YEAHUHUH, STOLEIT, BIOCH, CHOCL8, MEOW, CARSICK, WHATEVA, XCOOSME, and IH8UALL.

Here are some EV vanity plate pictures that I’ve collected over the years. They all get the message across that gasoline vehicles are no longer required. We have entered the beginning segment of the post-gas-car era. May the transition happen quickly.

My all time favorite is Leilani Munter’s plate and meme.

How about you? Do you have a vanity plate, or a picture of an EV/green vanity plate? What about memes that help to educate, and end FUD? Do you have some killer renewable energy memes? We’re collecting them. Please feel free to post these in the comments section below the article, and please email them to Scott at: accounts @ cleantechnica.com.

