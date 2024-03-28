11 Different Tesla Cybertruck Vinyl Wraps Available from Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) has started Cybertruck OEM wrap service after a few months of the launch of its unconventional pickup truck.

The automaker is offering Cybertruck wraps in 11 different color options. Tesla has set the price of $6,500 for a Cybertruck wrap.

As we predicted in the past, Tesla has started the official Cybertruck wrap service. Before the customer deliveries began at the end of last year, multiple Cybertrucks were spotted with different wraps around the Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne, California.

Some of those prototype Cybertruck wraps like the blue pixel pattern and military-styled camouflage became popular in the Tesla Community. However, Tesla did not make any of those patterns available to its Cybertruck customers yet. The best you get are the Satin color ones.

Following is the list of Cybertruck wrap colors that are currently available:

Iridescent Purple

Satin Abyss Blue

Satin Rose Gold

Satin Crimson Red

Satin Stealth Black

Satin Ceramic White

Satin Dark Gray

Slip Grey

Forest Green

Tactical Green

Copper Tinted Clear

Some of these vinyl wrap colors are specific to the Cybertruck and some are common with the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 wraps. Tesla Cybertruck owners can place an order for their wraps using the Tesla mobile app. However, the web version of the company’s online shop has all the colors and prices listed with details.

Tesla Service Centers Offering Cybertruck Wraps

Currently, the Cybertruck wrap service is available only in California and in Texas at the specific stores listed below:

West Covina, CA

Oceanside, CA

Costa Mesa, CA

Santa Clara, CA

Austin, TX

Features & Benefits

Tesla mentions the following features and benefits of the OEM Cybertruck wraps:

Self-healing, urethane-based film

2x thicker than vinyl on average

Protects against scratches

More environmentally friendly than traditional vinyl wraps

Covers all exterior stainless-steel surfaces

Originally published on Tesla Oracle.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here