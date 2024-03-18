1st Impressions of Tesla FSD v12.3 from Beta Testers (Videos)

Tesla (TSLA) started rolling out FSD Beta v12.3 (2023.44.30.25) to non-employee beta testers on Tuesday. First impressions testing videos of this new Tesla Full Self-Driving build have started to surface on social media platforms like X and Facebook.

The majority of early beta testers are reporting that the new v12.3 is a good improvement over the previous FSD Beta v12.2.1, which was released around 3 weeks ago. Tesla did not publish any new release notes for FSD v12.3.

Since this is a relatively new version of FSD Beta, the reviews and tests should be considered preliminary. Long-term testing will determine the exact improvements. However, after getting feedback and data from the testers, Tesla rolls out a new version within a month.

According to the Tesla software tracking data provided by the websites TeslaFi.com and TeslaScope.com, FSD Beta v12.3 is rolling out faster than the previous version. As of this writing, 120 cars have already downloaded FSD version 12.3 (2023.44.30.25).

According to FSD Beta tester AI DRIVR, for highway driving, FSD Beta 12.3 feels almost the same as it was in version 11. However, it’s now taking fewer unnecessary lane changes.

Highway driving felt like there was less unnecessary lane changes, but still feels like V11 to me. there are areas on the highway I really wished it was more like V12, because it currently still tries to center itself in the lane even with a barrier on the left which feels sketchy.

Another super nice move for FSD V12.3 negotiating through tight space and limited visibility on this right turn. This one is really challenging. @elonmusk @tesla_ai @tezmeeinc pic.twitter.com/F99S3YgxJz — Edge Case (@edgecase411) March 15, 2024

“Had two unprotected turns which felt less sketchy than before and handled them great,” AI DRIVR wrote in his post detailing his FSD Beta v12.3 first impressions. “But need to do more testing to see how much it’s improved,” he stated.

Beta testers say that FSD Beta v12 in general and the latest version v12.3 in particular have started to behave like a human would in a scenario. For example, in the following video, although the Tesla car running on Autopilot FSD Beta had the right of way at an intersection, it made a good decision by letting the other car pass — a good negotiation.

Here is a really nice highlight from today’s FSD V12.3 test. Even though we have the right of way on this left turn we let the bus pass through first then proceeded safely through the turn. Very natural@elonmusk @tesla_ai @tezmeeinc pic.twitter.com/Paj1dyyZMD — Edge Case (@edgecase411) March 15, 2024

Another FSD Beta v12.3 video shows that the vehicle autonomously stopped a bit early to let a mother and her child cross the road at a signal. More users also report that the latest FSD Beta 12.3 is more gentle for vulnerable road users (VRUs).

FSD V12.3 stops a little early to give mother & children more room – it's the small things like this that really add up pic.twitter.com/OF3X18Osze — AI DRIVR (@AIDRIVR) March 15, 2024

FSD V12.3 comments. More videos to come, but these are my succinct comments after about 60 minutes of city streets on V12.3. pic.twitter.com/788XvpnlNF — FSD Beta Test Pilot (@j32pmxr) March 15, 2024

Courtesy of Tesla Oracle.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here