Mission Darkness Launches CYBERCYLENT EMP Faraday Car Cover

A groundbreaking innovation in vehicle protection, this type of military-grade shielding is now available to civilians, offering unparalleled bunker-like protection against electromagnetic pulse (EMP) disturbances and other radio frequency (RF) signal intrusions.

In an era where reliance on electronic systems extends to the very vehicles we drive, the threat of an EMP—sudden surges of electromagnetic energy—becomes critically relevant. These surges, capable of emanating from natural phenomena like solar storms or human-made sources (an ever-increasing security threat and news topic), have the power to render electrical components and vehicles inoperative, striking at the heart of modern mobility and logistics.

The CYBERCYLENT EMP Faraday Car Cover is a pioneering product that distinctly sets itself apart in the marketplace through its innovative design and unmatched features. This Car Cover is not just another addition to secure environments; it represents a revolutionary leap forward, specifically engineered to safeguard against such EMP threats with advanced shielding, capable of insulating vehicles and electronics from the disruptive forces of electromagnetic disturbances.

Crafted with precision, this Car Cover is made entirely from multiple layers of TitanRF™ Faraday Fabric and Tape, materials that are lab-certified for their high-shielding capabilities. It blocks a comprehensive spectrum of RF signals, including WiFi, Bluetooth, cell signals (5G), GPS, RFID, NFC, and radio signals from low MHz to 40GHz. In addition to EMP-protection, the tent-style cover is often used for cybersecurity and digital forensics applications. Its lightweight yet robust carbon fiber frame, complemented by aluminum connectors, ensures a lightweight, stable, easy to install setup.

Moreover, the Car Cover’s design eliminates the common issue of stitched seams, which are prone to tearing and signal leakage. This design enhancement not only extends the product’s life but also maintains its high-shielding efficacy over time. In some versions of the cover, a unique patent-pending RFMagLink door system is included, featuring a carbon fiber plated door with a magnetic seal, ensuring easy access without compromising the shielding integrity.

Mission Darkness makes this once-exclusive technology accessible to the general public, marking a significant evolution in threat protection. Faraday tents and RF shielding enclosures, employing conductive materials to create an impenetrable electromagnetic barrier, are now available in sizes large enough to safeguard personal vehicles. This broadening access to EMP protection offers a safeguard against electromagnetic uncertainties, ensuring vehicle owners a sense of security in today’s digital age.

The use of an EMP-resistant car cover is a practical decision for forward-thinking individuals (not just doomsday preppers) to ensure their vehicles maintain functionality in an EMP-related event.

