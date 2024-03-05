Bechtel & Warsaw University of Technology Launch Nuclear Energy Career Development Program

Bechtel announced today that it has signed an agreement with the Warsaw University of Technology to develop a new career development program to support training professionals interested in building and operating Poland’s first nuclear power plant in the Pomeranian municipality of Choczewo.

Bechtel and Warsaw University of Technology will leverage their shared experience and academic knowledge to prepare students and graduates for careers in nuclear energy. Through the new program, Bechtel will help the University create a nuclear-related curriculum leveraging the company’s nuclear expertise and experience. Bechtel professionals will also provide training courses for the teaching staff of the University.

“We are excited to help develop and train the next generation of Poland’s nuclear power workforce,” said Leszek Hołda, Bechtel Poland President. “Together with the scientists and students of Warsaw University of Technology, Bechtel will inspire the next generation of nuclear professionals, who we hope join our local team of specialists, and, long-term, help solidify a European nuclear innovation hub in Poland.”

“International collaboration between Bechtel and the scientific and engineering community is essential for building and maintaining the nuclear power workforce,” said Ahmet Tokpinar, general manager of Bechtel’s Nuclear Power business line. “Bechtel has 70 years of nuclear power experience. Together with Warsaw University of Technology, we will provide students with an opportunity to expand on the rapid innovation the nuclear power sector is experiencing today.”

“From 1959 until the early 1990s, the Warsaw University of Technology educated specialists in nuclear energy,” said Professor Adam Kisiel, Plenipotentiary of the Rector of the Warsaw University of Technology for Nuclear Energy. “In 2006, we relaunched studies in this field, and since then we have been continuously educating Polish personnel specializing in this field. We cooperate with the leading business representatives of this sector of the economy, as well as with many research organizations, and we are very pleased that a company with long and extensive experience in nuclear projects is joining this group. I am convinced that the cooperation between the University of Technology and Bechtel will allow the development of the Polish nuclear power industry and provide it with well-prepared personnel.”

As part of this partnership, Bechtel will support local internships, and together with Warsaw University of Technology will develop and implement scholarship programs. The new initiative will also include co-organized competitions for scientific and design works, workshops, research, and experiments.

For 70 years, Bechtel has helped customers deliver clean energy through nuclear. In that time, Bechtel has designed, built, or provided construction services on 150 nuclear plants worldwide, bringing more than 76,000 megawatts of new nuclear generation capacity to the world. Bechtel’s current portfolio includes large scale reactors such as Plant Vogtle, and also small modular reactors/advance reactors including the Natrium Advanced Demonstration Reactor in the U.S. Recently, Bechtel and Westinghouse signed a contract that paves the way for work on Poland’s first nuclear power plant where Bechtel recently opened a new office. To learn more about Bechtel’s expertise and experience in nuclear, visit Bechtel.com

Note that some of the press releases published in our Newswire Corner are sponsored content.

