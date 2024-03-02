Tesla Cybertrucks Piling Up … In Utah!

As I came out of church Sunday, my neighbor with a red Tesla Model 3 Performance (see top photo from image below), who has an early Cybertruck reservation, was waiting to tell me: Why don’t you stop by our nearby Tesla showroom/service center/delivery center to see what’s there!

It was just as he told me: There were 10 dirty Cybertrucks lined up behind the Tesla delivery center (see the bottom two panels of the image above). Apparently, we can’t move the mountains to Texas, so Tesla has moved the Cybertrucks to the mountains.

To emphasize, the bottom two panels in the image were not taken next to the Tesla Cybertruck factory in Austin, Texas; they were taken behind the Tesla delivery center in little Pleasant Grove, Utah.

My neighbor was informed by Tesla that his Cybertruck delivery window would be sometime from February to April of this year. He hasn’t been informed, so most likely, his is not one of the 10 we see in the photos. February is gone, so Tesla still has two months to keep its promise.

As a final note (for now), the Cybertruck we saw in the showroom there a week ago was no longer there.

