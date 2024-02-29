Vandals Can’t Break Through Tesla Cybertruck Glass

A Tesla influencer from California, Arash Malek (@MinimalDuck), recently shared possibly the first vandalism attempt on a Tesla Cybertruck.

On the weekend, as his friend’s Cybertruck was parked in the street at night, a car stopped by it. A person came out of this car wearing a hoodie and with a small tool in his hand. This tool was actually a glass window smasher that the vandal used on the Cybertruck’s window multiple times.

Luckily, Arash’s friend had kept Sentry Mode turned on on his Cybertruck and all of this action was recorded via multiple cameras installed on the vehicle.

So, when the vandal was not able to break the Cybertruck window, he climbed on top of the Cybertruck. According to Arash, he jumped on the glass roof but it also did not break. However, both the window and roof glass have suffered cracks and certainly need replacement.

Normally, a single hit of a spring-loaded small window-smashing device is enough to break a vehicle’s tempered glass. Such window smashers are useful in case of accidents where vehicle occupants need to be rescued. But vandals use this device to break into vehicles.

As we can see in the video above, the perpetrator also had a torch light in one hand to check if there were any valuables present inside the Cybertruck. These criminals are usually looking for laptops and mobile phones inside vehicles before breaking inside.

As Arash posted the aftermath pictures and vandalism Sentry Mode video of the Cybertruck, Elon Musk reposted his post on X. “Tesla Cybertruck, the finest in apocalypse defense technology!” Musk commented on the Cybertruck vandalism that occurred in Oakland, California.

Elon Musk has stated in the past that Tesla wants to be the leader in apocalypse-era technology. The Cybertruck is Tesla’s first product that is built around this concept.

Tesla puts extensive R&D efforts into making its in-house glass technology. Although the Cybertruck window glass broke at the first unveiling event, it survived the steel ball hit in a recent testing attempt. Now we can see it also stayed intact after enduring multiple window smasher hits.

