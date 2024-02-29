Tesla FSD Beta 12.2.1 Can Make Smooth U-Turns & Appropriately Handle Speed Bumps

After a long wait of weeks and months, Tesla (TSLA) has finally started pushing the Full Self-Driving Beta V12 update to non-employee users. The wider public release began February 19 with FSD Beta version 12.2.1 (2023.44.30.20).

Tesla owners who have received the FSD V12.2.1 update have started posting videos of their experience on social media, especially on X (Twitter). Initial testers of this version say it’s “mind-blowing.”

Elon Musk promised a “smooth as silk” Autopilot update in 2017. With the release of FSD Beta V12.2.1, the promise seems to have started to be realized, as Tesla owners report the smoothness of driving with this update.

A Tesla owner drove his car for 45 minutes and never needed to intervene. He compiled the following videos of this experience which he refers to as “smooth and human-like.”

FSD 12.2.1 in action. 45 minute drive with 0 intervention. Still some moments of confusion but nothing deal breaking. Overall drive was super smooth and human like, so many improvements from v11. This version can definitely take you from point A to point B. Down below are some… pic.twitter.com/63pek0cDA8 — Colin (@CdotSwish) February 20, 2024

$TSLA FSD v12 navigating in & out of shopping center, city streets onto freeway – sunset/ cloudy different visibility! This has blown my mind ! Is FSD v12 almost ready for level 4 @elonmusk ?! I know the answer Elon !!

Keep sandbagging your timeline 😎😁 WOW !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/hkzzx8vDHG — Jimmy (@M44_1RJ) February 21, 2024

Video: Another Tesla FSD Beta 12.2.1 user shares his experience after he’s amazed by the performance of the latest version.

In another review of FSD Beta 12.2.1, a Tesla owner with the YouTube channel AI DRIVR showed how smoothly this FSD Beta version handles the streets (watch below). His Tesla took the parking lot speed bumps of a local Costco far better than the previous version 11. FSD 12.2.1 slows down the vehicle on these speed bumps and smoothly crosses them. According to AI DRIVR, FSD Beta V11 did not even notice these bumps and just went over them as they did not exist. In the following video, he also shows us how FSD Beta 12.2.1 slowed significantly for a basin on the road.

FSD V12 handles large dip in the road (I have tested this exact scenario on nearly every version, this is the first time it's succeeded) pic.twitter.com/yC04DFS1OD — AI DRIVR (@AIDRIVR) February 20, 2024

Video: Tesla FSD Beta 12.2.1 slows down for a puddle on the road.

Video: Testing FSD Beta v12.2.1 on city streets, parking lots, and more.

Improved U-turns in FSD Beta 12.2.1

The Tesla Full Self-Driving software has been struggling a lot with U-turns since its inception. We even compiled a report last year on how FSD Beta 11.4.2 was not able to take U-turns without human intervention.

A couple of new videos recorded by Tesla owners show how Tesla has suddenly smoothed out U-turns with FSD Beta 12.2.1. In the following video, the Tesla owner reports that FSD Beta didn’t even require an accelerator press as a green signal to go ahead and take the U-turn. The vehicle completed it smoothly all by itself.

Whaaaaat?!!!! FSD 12.2.1 butter smooth u-turn. No margin of error. Wow! 🤯 (no accelerator press no hesitation) @elonmusk @Tesla_AI pic.twitter.com/C6imfTOhFp — Edge Case (@edgecase411) February 21, 2024

FSD V12 can make U-Turns pic.twitter.com/UwsBzS89XX — AI DRIVR (@AIDRIVR) February 20, 2024

Verdict

The feedback from Tesla FSD Beta 12.2.1 users till now has definitely surprised the world. The improvements that we see are a giant leap forward from the previous version of FSD Beta. It’s still not perfect, but is a huge leap forward from V11.

Tesla is fast making significant progress toward the path of Level 4 autonomy. In the coming weeks, months, and years, we should expect a big surprise from the Tesla AI team in their effort to solve the most difficult algorithm in human history — fully autonomous cars. Robotaxis will follow — Elon Musk‘s dream for the future of transportation.

Article first published on Tesla Oracle.

