Tesl Cybertruck a Hit in China!

Tesla (TSLA) has shipped its all-American Cybertruck to China for a tour across several cities. The large electric pickup truck is getting a ton of attention in the country from automotive and EV enthusiasts.

Jay reports Tesla updates from Shanghai on X/Twitter (see below). On Sunday, he visited the Tesla Shanghai showroom and witnessed crowds gathering around the Cybertruck for an in-person view of the vehicle.

Of course, Chinese people have looked at the Tesla Cybertruck on the internet, but a physical look at this massive stainless steel vehicle is a stunning experience.

While Jay was present in the Tesla Shanghai store, he captured a nice video of the Cybertruck and the entire showroom as people were lining up to have a glimpse of the Cybertruck.

Absolute showstopper! Huge foot traffic at the Nationwide Cybertruck Tour 1 out of the 8 location. Shanghai, China. A lot of interest from consumers the quote I heard the most was “If this comes to the market they will immediately buy”#Tesla #Cybertruck #China $TSLA pic.twitter.com/GSUZsrddeS — Jay in Shanghai 电动 Jay (@JayinShanghai) January 29, 2024

According to Jay’s discussions with the people at the Shanghai Tesla store, most people had a positive view of the Cybertruck. They even said that if Tesla launches the truck in China, they are certainly going to buy it.

The Cybertruck gathered the same amount of attention in Canada last year when the automaker shipped one unit to the country before the delivery event.

A few more pictures from Tesla’s Shanghai showroom were also shared by another visitor on Reddit. These pictures show how the Chinese audience reacted to the non-traditional design of the Cybertruck.

The official Tesla Asia social media account on X (Twitter) posted some stunning photos of the Cybertruck posing in different cities of China. According to these photos, the Cybertruck is on display in the following 8 Chinese cities:

Shanghai

Beijing

Chengdu

Chongqing

Shenzhen

Hangzhou

Nanjing

Xi An

Tesla must have a purpose and plan with the Cybertruck being showcased in different Chinese cities. The US-based electric automaker might actually put the Cybertruck on sale in China in the future. It might get a warm welcome from Chinese customers because they are fond of unique designs, wraps, and vehicle decorations.

Tesla is getting tough competition in the Chinese electric vehicle market from local manufacturers. Tesla’s main competitor in the EV race in China is BYD. The Chinese automaker has big plans for the future and has acquired smaller EV manufacturers in the past to gain momentum.

Tesla has to come up with a unique product lineup and marketing strategy to attain and retain the top spot in the Chinese market. The Tesla Cybertruck might be the answer in the foreseeable future, and the automaker is testing the waters with this Cybertruck tour of China.

Article courtesy of Tesla Oracle.

