Seniors May Appreciate This Fully Enclosed 3-Wheeled Electric Mobility Scooter

For those looking for an e-mobility solution for local and last-mile transportation that’s a step above an e-bike, both in terms of features and functionality, something like the TECTUS might be worth looking into, as it offers all-wheel drive, wireless charging, and a climate-controlled cabin for all season comfort. This electric mobility scooter from Avvenire Electric Vehicle Intl. Corp., which appears to be targeted toward seniors, boasts up to 100 miles of range per charge, room for cargo, and off-road capabilities.

The TECTUS has been in the works for the last few years, and got a brief mention in a 2020 article in CleanTechnica about the company’s lineup of light electric vehicles (then known as Daymak Avvenire), but a recent press release from the company suggests that production of the scooter might be happening soon. Although Avvenire is its own entity, Daymak is a large shareholder in the company, and will be assembling and distributing the TECTUS, according to a recent press release.

Although the company doesn’t specify that the TECTUS is only for seniors, Avvenire made several references to that aspect recently, saying:

“With the aging population being the largest demographic, there’s a growing need for year-round transportation. However, mobility scooters have lagged behind other vehicles in terms of innovation over the past two decades. Avvenire is revolutionizing the mobility scooter industry with its cutting-edge Tectus Mobility Scooter.”

The TECTUS will come in two different models, the Deluxe and the Ultimate, both with 2000W of electric motors, but the Ultimate will have more than double the battery capacity as the Deluxe version, along with a host of other features. The Deluxe will have a 2400Wh battery, while the Ultimate will have a 5400Wh battery, plus upgrades such as GPS tracking, a backup camera, AC and a heater, wireless charging capability, and more. Both models have dual electric motors and a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h).

“The TECTUS gives freedom to ride anytime, anywhere. As a fully enclosed vehicle, it blocks outdoor elements like rain and snow. Its dual motors tackle dirt, snow and sand roads. This is a true all-weather, on-road off-road mobility scooter. No insurance or licence required. Features include a full-throttle with a reverse function, storage compartment, stereo, GPS, alarm clock, back-up camera autonomous driving features, trickle solar-charging, and a fast charge time of as little as two hours. Available in multiple configurations with a range of up to 160km or 100 miles!”

One interesting decision made in the TECTUS design is the traditional trike layout — one wheel in the front and two in the rear — which isn’t nearly as stable as a reverse layout (two wheels in front and one in the rear). It’s unclear why the company would go with that design when both its Spiritus and Leggera electric vehicles use the more stable reverse layout.

The TECTUS Deluxe model is priced starting at $6,995, while the Ultimate model is priced at $8,999, and Avvenire is taking a $100 deposit to reserve one of the units during the pre-order phase, although no information is available on when exactly those pre-ordered vehicles will be produced, other than sometime in 2024. More information is available at the Avvenire website.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here