Daymak Rolls Out Bond-Like Lineup Of Light Electric Vehicles

November 26th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Electric cars, electric SUVs, electric trucks — we’ve got news of large electric vehicles every day. But what of small electric vehicles? The Canadian company Daymak wants to excite the world about light electric vehicles (LEVs) and has launched a line of 6 different but stylistically related LEVs. The Avvenire lineup looks like something James Bond would use.

“The Daymak Avvenire line has been crafted to deliver the outstanding performance those familiar with the Daymak brand are used to,” the company writes.

While these may not replace a minivan or SUV, there are many specific use cases where such vehicles could be used in place of a car or other large vehicle. Further, the electric powertrain combined with their small and light nature mean that they’re beyond efficient — they’re hyper efficient.

Below is how Daymak describes each vehicle in the 6-vehicle lineup.

The Daymak Avvenire

Spiritus

This electric car is utterly unique. A complete two-seat coupé with optional auto-pilot, wifi connection, AC, solar trickle charging, and full entertainment system, the SPIRITUS is a perfect commuter vehicle. It boasts a range of up to 400 km on a single charge and acceleration of 0 to 60 in 1.8 second. Making it the fastest three-wheel car on the planet.

Terra

Dymak Avvenire’s TERRA is a unique ebike, designed to handle both on-road and off-road conditions. It also has solar panels that trickle charge the bike, increasing battery life, and is capable of running 100 km on a single charge.

Foras

The FORAS covered recumbent bike is a single passenger electric vehicle designed to revolutionize travel. Sporting an impressive range of up to 200 km, a GPS alarm, backup camera, and much more, this revolutionary new concept in mobility is an entirely new way to travel.

Tectus

An AWD mobility e-scooter that is fully electric and designed for all types of weather conditions and all roads types on the planet. There is little out there to match the design and versatility of TECTUS, which incorporates solar trickle charging, rear storage, backup camera and a range of up to 160 km and optional autonomous driving features.

Safe, sleek and reliable weather proof independence, for riders looking for a convenient way to travel.

Aspero

ATV fans will be delighted by this Daymak Avvenire Product. The Aspero is the ultimate in light-weight, enclosed explorer vehicles. Adaptable to multiple terrain types and riding conditions, the ASPERO is perfect for camping, hunting, and wilderness exploring. With a silent motor and no emissions, you can feel good about taking it outdoors. The product includes solar trickle charging, rear storage, plow/trailer hitch and a super-fast charge time of 2 hours — among other exciting features.

Skyrider

It has long been the fodder of our highest imaginations, but flying personal vehicles are no longer the stuff of dreams. SKYRIDER is an elegant and high-performance electric vehicle capable of flying. No traffic, no cars, no pollution. The future flies well.

I’m not going to lie — I don’t need any of these, but I want all of them. Maybe someday. Or maybe Santa will decide I actually was good this year.

Jobs!

But are these vehicles for real? Or are they just concepts from someone’s over-imaginative mind? They appear to be real, as the company says that it is creating up to 500 jobs at a manufacturing facility in Canada to build them.

A press release says you can go to the Daymak Avvenire website in order to pre-order a vehicle via a $100 deposit.

That said, the company is also still looking for some investment to bring the dream to reality. “Daymak is currently looking for worldwide investors to give shape to this innovative series. For distribution information please contact Aldo Baiocchi at 259790@email4pr.com.” M, you out there?









