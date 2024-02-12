Tesla Cybertruck: Garage-able

One of the Foundation Series Cybertruck customers received delivery of his Tesla electric pickup truck yesterday.

He received a unique and welcoming delivery experience from the Tesla store staff that he shared in a short video on Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Of course, Scott Buscemi took his brand new Tesla Cybertruck home after getting the delivery. The next thing running in the back of his mind was parking it inside his garage.

What he experienced next was quite fascinating — “Garage-able,” he posted on X (Twitter). The post also contains the following picture of the Cybertruck easily accommodated in his garage.

Interestingly, as we can see in the above photo, there is ample space still empty at the front of the parked Cybertruck. So, yes, Elon Musk was right when he said last year that the Cybertruck is going to fit a standard garage (a standard American garage).

“This is no small car, but we really cared about the exterior dimensions of the Cybertruck down to the last millimeter,” he said during the Q2 2023 earnings call.

According to the official exterior dimensions, the Tesla Cybertruck’s overall length is 223.7″ (18.6 feet). The Cybertruck can easily fit a standard two-car American garage, typically 20 feet deep. I’ve asked the owner about the depth of his garage but didn’t get a response yet.

Tesla’s design and engineering teams revised the Cybertruck’s dimensions multiple times to put the large electric pickup truck’s utility on par with competing ICE pickup trucks.

The Delivery Experience

The automaker is now making the delivery experience for Foundation Series Cybertruck owners great as well. the Foundation Series is the first 1,000 customer trucks that will be produced at Giga Texas.

When Scott reached the Tesla Store in Los Angeles, California, he was more than welcomed by Tesla employees to receive delivery of his dream electric truck.

“It was hidden behind a curtain, then revealed with fog machines, music playing, and employees cheering,” Scott wrote on X (Twitter).

On his way back home, he was amazed to gain a lot of public attention. “People stopping on the highway, crowds of pedestrians staring, swarms of people at a supercharger, and a guy followed me home,” Scott Buscemi shared his first-day experience of owning the Tesla Cybertruck.

Scott clarified to people that he’s not a Tesla employee of someone assumed this due to his early delivery.

Here’s the Cybertruck delivery experience. It was hidden behind a curtain, then revealed with fog machines, music playing, and employees cheering. So much more to share soon. People stopping on the highway, crowds of pedestrians staring, swarms of people at a supercharger, and… pic.twitter.com/YvM8Uw6waz — Scott Buscemi (@scottbuscemi) January 15, 2024

Note: An earlier version of this article was published at Tesla Oracle.

