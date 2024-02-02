Hyundai IONIQ 6 Wins 2023 CleanTechnica Car of the Year Award in USA

2023 CleanTechnica Car of the Year finalists for the US market ended up being the Hyundai IONIQ 6, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, the Nissan Ariya, and the Toyota BZ4X. Frankly, it wasn’t the best year (Q3 2022 to Q2 2023) for new entrants on the US EV market. From the moment the finalists were set, it seemed clear who would win it. The Hyundai IONIQ 6 ran away with the title. The sleek electric model won 81% of the vote. I can’t say why each of you who voted for the IONIQ 6 did so, but I can explain why I love the electric car.

I’ll start with some of what I wrote when announcing the finalists: This sedan has a futuristic look that’s also a bit of a throwback to the GM EV1. It’s hyper efficient, yet offers more space inside than the exterior implies. It’s fun, safe, and zippy. What more do you need? (Don’t say a higher seating position on the road — we have enough SUVs out there.) I think it’s also notable that this model really catches the eye, potentially helping to educate people about EVs. The best out of all of the finalists, the IONIQ 6 had nearly 10,000 sales in the second half of 2023 in the USA (5,073 in the 3rd quarter and 4,681 in the 4th quarter). Key specs and pricing:

MSRP = $42,450

EPA Range = 240 miles (for the base model at the base MSRP shown above)

Max Charging Rate = 239 kW

While the base version of the IONIQ 6 gets a range rating of 240 miles, choosing a higher trim can get you an EPA range rating up to 361 miles — which should be plenty for any normal human.

The three trims the IONIQ 6 offers are:

IONIQ 6 SE — $42,450

IONIQ 6 SEL — $45,250

IONIQ 6 Limited — $50,150

You can get RWD or AWD versions of any of those trims. The AWD versions all have 74 kW + 165 kW (320 hp) or power, while the RWD versions have 168 kW (225 hp) of power. You have to go above the base version to get Highway Driving Assist 2 with your car, and you have to get the Limited trim in order to get Blind-Spot View Monitor and Surround View Monitor (a bird’s eye view of the car). However, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Following Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, and Safe Exit Warning (from parked) all come complimentary on all trims.

Unsurprisingly, this model is Hyundai’s most aerodynamic vehicle ever. You can see that from the EV1-like exterior design. However, that design deceives a bit and hides how much space is actually in the car. Even Hyundai notes that there is “unexpected space” inside. So, the one thing that might be a deal-breaker for many people on the surface may not be a problem for most of us after all.

Naturally, being a new electric Hyundai, the IONIQ 6 is full of modern tech in the infotainment area. There’s also a keyless entry option in which you use your phone as a key, as basically all Tesla Model 3 and Model Y drivers do. The car includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it comes with 5 USB ports. The IONIQ 6 also comes with over-the-air software updates — complimentary for the first 3 years.

As one of the few electric vehicles on the market that can handle 800V ultra-fast charging, note that the IONIQ 6 can go from 10% to 80% charge in as little as 18 minutes on one of those chargers (if you can find one, which will at least become easier as time goes on). On a normal 400V fast charger, the car can charge from 10% to 80% in 73 minutes.

Notably, the IONIQ 6 also provides vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability. That means you can charge your electric bike, computer, or other electronics as needed with the car itself.

Overall, the IONIQ 6 is a very attractive, high-tech, and compelling electric car. It’s certainly a worthy CleanTechnica Car of the Year winner. And after the IONIQ 5 performed well but couldn’t quite take home the trophy last year, it’s a well deserved award for Hyundai. Let us know if you have any other top reasons for loving the Hyundai IONIQ 6.

And stay tuned for the 2023 CleanTechnica Car of the Year winner for the European market. That was a much closer competition!

