MG4 Wins 2023 CleanTechnica Car of the Year Award in Europe

As noted earlier today, the 2023 CleanTechnica Car of the Year competition in the USA was a blowout. The Hyundai IONIQ 6 won it by a landslide. The Hyundai IONIQ 6 was also a finalist in the European 2023 CleanTechnica Car of the Year competition. However, it was a much more competitive crew over in Europe, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 just barely lost to the MG4, an impressive value-for-money offering the US lacks.

As you can see above, the MG4 ended with 30.5% of the vote, the IONIQ 6 ended with a little less, 29.1% of the vote, and Volkswagen ID. Buzz got a respectable 21.2% of the vote. Even the BYD Atto 3 deserves a nod for its 10.6% of the vote. Well, I think all of these models are great options for a new electric car. I could see a solid case for voting for any of them. That said, the MG4 was the deserved winner, and I initially thought it would win by a larger margin.

Despite being in a crossover body (which is normally hard to make very attractive), the MG4 is a stunning vehicle on the outside. Its sharp lines and angles don’t look odd and out of place like they do on so many modern vehicles. Instead, they look focused and purposeful.

On the inside, it’s certainly much more basic, but that comes with the price — and the exterior might make up for it. What we can say is about the MG4 that gives it an extra boost is that it is already a top seller in Europe — 7th in the plugin vehicle market in the first 11 months of 2023.

Here are some key specs and and pricing on the MG4:

Starting Price = £29,495 / €35,785 in NL / €39,990 in Germany

Base WLTP Range = 280 miles / 450 km

Max Charging Rate = 140 kW

While the base range is 450 km (280 miles), higher trims can get up to 520 km (323 miles) of range. With fast charging, you can get to 80% from 10% in as little as 26 minutes with the Comfort trim’s 140 kW max charging rate. With the Standard trim, your max charging rate is 88 kW, but it can still go from 10% to 80% in about 37 minutes.

The Comfort trim also adds vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, 100 km (62 miles) of range from a larger battery, and slightly better efficiency (160 Wh/km versus 170 Wh/km).

“No need to pay extra for useful features like Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Jam Assist. From now on, take them as standard and enjoy the convenience brought by intelligent technology,” MG adds. Even the base version comes with keyless entry, automatic LED headlights & rear lights, a 10″ floating touchscreen and 7″ floating cluster, and MG Pilot.

There are several different versions of the MG4 for different consumers tastes and budgets as well. Those include the Standard, Comfort, Luxury, Trophy Extended Range, and XPOWER. You can explore the different specs and features of these MG4 trims here. And you can find out more about pricing in your respective European markets as well.

Knowing its own baby better than anyone, MG nails a short summary of the vehicle with this description: “An agile electric hatchback packed with incredible driving features and smart technology.”

Let us know your thoughts on the MG4, or why you think a different model should have won the 2023 CleanTechnica Car of the Year award in Europe!

