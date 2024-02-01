T&E’s Guide to EU Transport 2024

From sketching a blueprint to implementing a greenprint for the EU’s economy.

As Europe approaches the 2024 EU elections for the 720 member European Parliament, the EU faces a stark choice. The European Green Deal (EGD) was the regulatory kick off for Europe’s transition to a green economy. But the job is far from done. Looking ahead at the next 5 years, from 2024–2029, EU lawmakers need to help make this transition a reality for people and businesses alike.

Transport is the only sector where emissions are still growing. By 2030 transport will account for 44% of all EU carbon pollution. Cleaning it up very rapidly will be complex. But as the electric vehicle (EV) revolution has proven, transport is fertile ground for innovative greentech solutions and technologies, creating industries and creating good jobs. This is the critical period to not only cement Europe’s leadership in addressing the climate crisis, but to transform the Green Deal into an industrial strategy for a prospering economy and society.

T&E’s Guide on Transport looks back at the last 5 years as well as ahead at the next 5 and what needs to be done. It identifies the 10 key transport areas the EU needs to prioritize, and provides recommendations that, within the next five years, will be critical to Europe winning the race for the green economy and green jobs of the future.

For T&E’s key election priorities, please check out our 10-point plan.

Download the Paper

Article first published on T&E website.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Latest CleanTechnica TV Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here