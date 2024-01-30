Toyota’s CFAO Group Brings BYD Dealership To Rwanda, Launches Atto 3, Dolphin, & Seagull Next

CFAO Mobility in Rwanda has just launched East Africa’s first BYD car dealership in Kigali. The showroom is located in the Kicuriko district, which covers 330 square kilometers. The Atto 3 electric SUV will be available in the Rwanda market immediately, followed by the Dolphin and Dolphin Mini (BYD Seagull) models in the coming weeks.

CFAO Mobility says it is a pioneer in the deployment of electric solutions on the continent and will offer Rwanda an ecosystem of services to support the vehicles, installing recharging stations and supplying solar power generation solutions, vehicle maintenance, assistance, and spare parts.

According to CFAO’s website, Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) has been a major shareholder in CFAO since 2012. After cementing their relationship in 2016, CFAO became Toyota Tsusho Corporation’s (TTC) African division and its platform for business development on the continent in 2017. This new entity added a new dimension to existing divisions covering automotive, metals, chemicals & electronics, and more.

Srinivas Cheruvu, Managing Director of CFAO Mobility in Rwanda, points out: “We are proud to be the first in Rwanda to distribute this type of electric vehicle and all its associated services. We conceived this dealership in Kigali as a place dedicated to the discovery of BYD vehicles, combining modernity, comfort, and economy of use. It is very important for CFAO Mobility in Rwanda to participate in this way in the country’s energy transition and support our customers who wish to make the switch to electric.”

BYD started out as a battery designer and manufacturer before diversifying into the automotive sector in 2003 and becoming a major player. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the brand was the world’s leading producer of electric vehicles. BYD sold over three million plug-in vehicles last year, and it is great to see BYD partnering with players like CFAO to enter more markets in Africa.

Marc Hirschfeld, CEO of CFAO Mobility, adds: “BYD is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of electric vehicles, with a level of innovation know-how that now matches the expectations of our markets in Africa. A whole new ecosystem has to be designed around mobility in African cities. This applies not only to individual and corporate customers, but also to stakeholders including urban public transport networks and government agencies.”

It’s great to see the Atto 3 being offered in an additional market in Africa. In most markets, the Atto 3 is offered in two variants, a 49.92kWh Standard Range model and a 60.48kWh Extended Range model. Both models have BYD’s Blade Battery. Both models have a 150kW/310Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor, front-wheel drive, and acceleration from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds. The Standard Range has a 345 km WLTP range, and the Extended Range version has a 420km WLTP range. AC charging is up to 7kW with a Type 2 connector and DC charging is up to 70kW/80kW (CCS2) respectively. The Atto 3 is a C-class SUV constructed on BYD’s e-Platform 3.0.

It’s also great to see that CFAO has confirmed that the BYD Dolphin and the BYD Seagull will be available on the Rwanda market very soon. Rwanda is a very small market with sales of brand new vehicles of around 1,300, but all markets are important, and it’s great to see BYD is keen on entering even these small markets.

Images courtesy of BYD and CFAO

