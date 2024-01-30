AfricaNEV & Advanced Mobility Conclude Successful E-Mobility Training Program in Kenya

Africa New Energy Vehicles (AfricaNEV), in collaboration with local partner Advanced Mobility, has successfully concluded a comprehensive e-mobility training program hosted at Roam, an e-mobility company in Kenya. The training was supported by GIZ Kenya. The training, held from January 19th to January 26th, marked a significant step in fostering expertise and promoting sustainable electric vehicle practices in Africa.

The program, which brought together various players, including Kenya Power staff, Kenya’s National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), GA insurance, Heritage Insurance, Isuzu East Africa, EV enthusiasts, and experts, focused on hands-on experiences with electric vehicles, specifically Nissan Leafs generously donated by Knights Energy.

Participants had the unique opportunity to dismantle and reassemble these electric vehicles, gaining valuable insights into the intricate workings of electric mobility technology. As part of the training, attendees also embarked on an enlightening tour of various e-mobility companies in the region, including BasiGo, EBEE, Ampersand, Powerhive, and Knights Energy. The visits provided participants with a comprehensive view of the diverse approaches and innovations within the electric mobility sector. On the penultimate day, both Roam and EVChaja Ltd CEOs addressed the trainees.

The training course was conducted by a group of trainers who are experts in the e-mobility sector, including Gad Ashiagbor, the founder of AfricaNEV; Olukokun Tolulope, Director of Mobility at AfricaNEV and founder of Think bikes; Alex Munene, founder of advanced Mobility; John Msingo, East African Director of AfricaNEV, and CEO of EVChaja Ltd. The main trainer for the hands on training program was Taurayi Raymond Sewera, an expert hailing from Zimbabwe with extensive knowledge in the electric mobility field.

“We are thrilled to have successfully concluded this impactful E-Mobility training program,” said Gad Ashiagbor, the founder of AfricaNEV. “The hands-on experience, coupled with visits to leading EMobility companies, has equipped participants with valuable skills and insights crucial for the development of sustainable electric vehicle practices across Africa.”

The just-concluded training in Kenya is just the beginning. AfricaNEV plans to roll out similar programs in Kenya and several other African countries, further contributing to the growth and development of the e-mobility sector on the continent. AfricaNEV is a non-profit founded in Ghana, whose aim is to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles on the continent through capacity building, awareness creation, policy advocacy, and linking different players in the e-mobility value chain.

As the transition to electric mobility gains momentum across the globe, there will be an increased need for highly skilled teams to support the electric vehicle ecosystem across the whole value chain. It is great to see these kinds of technical training programs are becoming more frequent, especially here in Africa where several startups are active in the sector. The training held last week was the second edition of the program that will see the hands-on technical training being held in several counties across the continent going forward.

So far about one hundred people have been trained in Kenya by AfricaNEV and Advanced Mobility. It was great to see that a good number of the people in the training were women, and a lot of these women are playing lead and key roles in Kenya’s nascent electric vehicle sector.

Images courtesy of AfricaNEV

