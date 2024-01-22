Life in 2035, Top Battery Producers in World — Top Cleantech Stories

Another week comes and goes. What big and fun cleantech stories from the past week do we need to highlight? Here’s what I’ve got!

What future is coming? Well, this one is more about news in 11 years than it is about news in the past week, but it’s an interesting take on what life could be like in a decade or so, and then a counterpoint to that dream. (Somewhat related, there’s also a bit of a discussion here on whether Elon Musk’s AI and robotics focus is serving Tesla well or not, and there’s an even bigger discussion here on whether Elon will and should stay at Tesla. It’s all about different possible futures.)

Electric on snow: We need to electrify all sorts of transport and polluting technology, and that includes noisy snowmobiles. Nicolas Muron has a fun new solution for the snow — the MoonBike.

A Canoo for you: We’ve been excited about Canoo for years, and sometimes I worry that we and others have hyped up the EV startup too much. However, deliveries of its EVs have begun for Kingbee, and the company renting work vans to commercial customers has ordered nearly 10,000 of them in total, with an option to purchase 18,600 within the next few years.

10 top battery producers: Who are the biggest battery producers in the world? You can surely name a few, but the latest report from Jose Pontes provides more details and a few fun charts for all of us battery market nerds. It also includes comparison to the 2022 numbers.

Das ist elektrisch! Germany’s EV market is an interesting one these days due to subsidy changes, but let’s just take a pause to acknowledge that plugin vehicles reached a milestone 25% share of the auto market in 2023 over in the biggest auto market in Europe, and full electrics (BEVs) reached 19%! That’s quite an achievement.

US plugin market reaches 10%! It may not be at Germany’s level, but the US plugin vehicle did finally reach 10% (rounding up a little bit) in December.

New cheapest EV in Mexico: There’s a new cheapest EV in Mexico. It comes from SEV, which is a Mexican company selling Chinese-made EVs. Part of the good news is that a coming factory in Mexico will produces these EVs.

Shipping more EVs: The largest producer of electric vehicles in the world, BYD, is now shipping its vehicles via its own vessels. Its leadership continues in 2024.

Tesla + Thor: This wasn’t the biggest hit right off the bat, but I love it, so I have to highlight it again. This Tesla charging cable holder designed like Thor’s hammer is brilliant, fun, and definitely something I want in my garage.

Energy storage + solar in 2024: We talked with Marcus Joo, cofounder and Chief Learning Officer at EnergyPal, about the home solar plus battery storage market in the US. There’s much to glean from the conversation with an industry veteran, so I recommend having some fun and giving it a listen.

The gravity energy storage giant: It may not be new. It may not be hot and sexy. It may not be good for clickbait or virality. But pumped hydro is still the gravity storage king, and Mike Barnard dives in to explain how and why.

Electric vehicles defeat diesels: In the birthplace of diesel vehicles, where “clean diesel” originated, electric vehicles have now outsold diesels. People should breathe easier now. But there’s still a lot of work to be done.

