U.S. Plug-in EV Sales Rose to 9.8% of Auto Sales in December
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
Note: Plug-in vehicles refer to both plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and all-electric vehicles.
Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Light Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Update.
Courtesy of Vehicle Technologies Office, Transportation Facts of the Week. Transportation Fact of the Week #1325
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Our Latest EVObsession Video
I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
Thank you!
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.