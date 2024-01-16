U.S. Plug-in EV Sales Rose to 9.8% of Auto Sales in December

3 hours ago US Department of Energy 0 Comments
Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

Note: Plug-in vehicles refer to both plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and all-electric vehicles.

Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Light Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Update.

Courtesy of Vehicle Technologies Office, Transportation Facts of the Week. Transportation Fact of the Week #1325

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Our Latest EVObsession Video

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!
Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.

US Department of Energy

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

US Department of Energy has 795 posts and counting. See all posts by US Department of Energy