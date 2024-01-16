The Invisible Killer On Europe’s Roads

A T&E briefing analyses how tackling truck pollution will save lives and money.

The European Parliament and Council should use the trilogue negotiations on the heavy-duty vehicle (HDV) CO2 standards to extend the scope to small and vocational trucks. This would reduce air pollution from HDVs by an additional 6 percentage points (87% vs. 81%) by 2050 compared to the Commission proposal and would save €15 billion in health costs.

Over 400,000 people died prematurely in 2020 in the EU due to air pollution. Trucks and buses are responsible for 25% of it. Extending the CO2 standards to urban delivery, garbage and construction trucks — which drive around in our cities every day — would save as much nitrogen oxides (NOX) by 2050 as getting 16 million polluting cars off the road. Keeping small and vocational trucks exempt from the HDV CO2 standards would cost EU taxpayers almost as much as the entire GDP of Malta (€15 billion) by 2050.

To read the full analysis, download the briefing.

Briefing (PDF)

Methodology (PDF)

Republished from Transport & Environment.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Our Latest EVObsession Video I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But... Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day! Thank you! Advertisement CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here