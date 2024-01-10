Volkswagen BEV Sales Increase 21.1% in 2023

Volkswagen continues its rise up the EV revolution ladder. In 2023, Volkswagen’s full electric vehicle (BEV) sales rose 21.1% compared to 2022. Overall, Volkswagen sales were up 6.7%, so you can see that BEV sales grew much more strongly than non-BEV sales. (Note that we’re talking about the Volkswagen brand here, not Volkswagen Group.)

In volume terms, Volkswagen reached 394,000 BEV sales in 2023, compared to 4.87 million total sales. That means that 8.1% of the brand’s sales were BEV sales.

“The delivery figures show that we are on the right track as a brand and that our cars are well received by our customers,” Volkswagen Board Member for Sales Imelda Labbé said.

In terms of where Volkswagen collected the most BEV sales (presumably, in order), the company’s top markets were China, Germany, the US, the UK, Sweden, France, Norway, and Belgium. “In Germany, for example, about 30,000 ID.4 models were delivered (+ 62.9 per cent). Volkswagen’s first fully electric ‘world car’ was also well received in the US: about 38,000 examples of the ID.4 were delivered to customers here, which corresponds to an increase of 84.2 per cent compared to 2022. The ID.3 all-electric compact car was particularly popular in China: more than 75,000 were delivered in 2023 there — a over 200 per cent increase compared to the previous year.”

I’m excited to see what’s going to come for Volkswagen in 2024 with these models, which I assume will continue to grow in popularity. However, Volkswagen will also be bringing more electric firepower year after year for the next several years. Volkswagen notes that the ID.4 and ID.5 just got new operating systems and new drive systems. Furthermore, “The new ID.7 Tourer, the estate version of the all-electric top model ID.7, will also launch this year.” The ID.7 is a wonderful vehicle. Any new version of it has to be wonderful as well. I’m eager to see what it includes, aside from the model’s innovative anti-dooring tech and other features giving it a 5-star safety rating.

Interestingly, Volkswagen is so excited about another model, one that doesn’t even come out until 2026, that the company highlighted it at the end of its news release about 2023 sales. That model is “a fully electric SUV in the high-volume A-segment.”

Will Volkswagen be able to reach half a million BEV sales in 2024? How much will the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.7, and ID.Buzz contribute to sales in 2024? Also, where will a smaller ID.2/ID.2all model place when it finally joins the party?

Will BEVs reach 10% of Volkswagen brand sales, or even get close to 15%? Will Volkswagen brings its BEVs to several new markets in South America, Asia, Africa, and elsewhere? There are a lot of big questions on the table for the German auto giant. Given that Volkswagen is leading the pack when it comes to BEV sales from legacy automakers, I, for one, am super excited to see how Volkswagen’s EV transition evolves in 2024 and 2025.

