Volkswagen ID.7 Gets 5-Star Safety Rating in Europe
The Volkswagen ID.7 is going from one strength to another. I just wrote yesterday about how it has the highest level of new anti-dooring tech in the Volkswagen fleet, and now we have an announcement that it has achieved a 5-star safety rating from the Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) testing program.
This has been a standard achievement of Volkswagen ID models, and it puts another Volkswagen EV in the top tier of vehicle safety.
“The Euro NCAP safety assessment is based on the results in four categories. The ID.7 achieved the best result in the ‘Occupant protection for adults’ category with a rating of 95 per cent. Likewise, the ID.7 achieved excellent results for ‘Occupant protection for children’, ‘Protection of unprotected road users’ and the driver assist systems available as standard.”
So, yes, if you want to be sure to get a safe car, the ID.7 is a great option. And, as discussed yesterday, features to help prevent injury or death in pedestrians and bicyclists are also taken into account (as they should be). The announcement today about the Euro NCAP tests notes some of these features, but it doesn’t even take into account the new anti-dooring tech.
Alongside occupant protection, Euro NCAP also examines how well automatic emergency braking systems can protect vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists in the event of an impending collision. The testers additionally attach great importance to other standard assist systems. The ID.7 Pro has the following systems on board:
- Oncoming vehicle braking when turning and swerve support
- Driver Attention Monitor and Driver Alert System
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Travel Assist, Lane Assist and Emergency Assist
- Memory function for Park Assist
- Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring
- Park Assist Plus including Park Distance Control
- Side Assist, Rear Traffic Alert and exit warning system
- Area View including rear view camera system
- Dynamic Road Sign Display
Another technology that every ID.7 in Germany has on board is Car2X. This allows the vehicle to communicate with other vehicles and the traffic infrastructure to exchange information about local hazards.
Kudos to Volkswagen for leading the way on auto safety, including pedestrian and bicyclist safety. It matters.
