Tesla Adjusts EPA Range Numbers, Substitutes Two New Colors For Model Y In US

While we are waiting for the refreshed Tesla Model Y to begin rolling off assembly lines in the US, Tesla has made some new colors available for the Model Y in America. Both are similar to two previous colors — red and gray — but are said to add extra eye appeal to the cars. According to Not A Tesla App, Stealth Grey, a color first seen on the Model S and Model X in October 2023, is now the default standard color and available at no additional cost. Ultra Red, equivalent to “Flame Red” offered in China, was introduced in March last year and is now available for an additional $2,000. Here is what Tesla had to say about the new colors in a company announcement:

Dynamic depth, vibrant finish. Ultra Red is a high-chroma color created with a multi-coat paint. Rich color, bold contrast. Stealth Grey is designed with a pronounced metallic flake for enhanced light refraction. Both colors are designed to accentuate the curves of Model Y. Design yours to see for yourself.

Pearl white multicoat — which has been the default color on the Model Y previously, is now a $1,000 option. Deep Blue Metallic remains in the palette and is also a $1,000 option. Solid black remains also and is a $2,000 option. Below is a comparison beween the new colors and the old colors.

Tesla Updates EPA Range Estimates For US Cars

Quite a few people have suggested that the EPA range estimates for Tesla automobiles sold in the US tend to be on the high side. Those estimates are based on information provided by the manufacturers. Tesla has updated the EPA range for the Model S, Model X, and Model Y due to changes in the EPA process.

When determining vehicle range, the manufacturer must now test the vehicle in all acceleration modes and ride heights and then take the average of those ranges. This has caused the range for various Tesla models to change, mostly resulting in lower estimates. However, the range reductions are merely a result of EPA testing requirements and are not related to changes in these vehicles, Not A Tesla App points out.

Efficiency Refinements

The Model S, Tesla’s longstanding flagship, has seen range adjustments. While the Long Range variant maintains its 405 mile range, the Model S Plaid experiences a reduction to 359 miles from 396 miles. Tesla also adjusts the range for different wheels, with the Model S Plaid with 21” wheels having a new range estimate of 320 miles, down from 348.

Like the Model S, the Model X also saw some reductions in its EPA-rated range. The Model X Long Range now offers a 335-mile range, down from 348 miles, and the Plaid variant is reduced to 326 miles from 333 miles.

The most significant changes come to the Model Y. The Model Y Long Range range is down to 310 miles (from 330 miles) and the Performance model to 285 miles (from 303 miles), while the rear-wheel drive variant remains steady at 260 miles.

The changes are only due to the EPA testing cycle in the U.S. (and possibly soon Canada), but will not affect the range in other countries. Given that it’s often hard to match Tesla’s previous EPA estimates, these changes should result in more realistic, real-world numbers, giving owners a better expectation of the range of their new vehicles.

2023 EPA Rating 2024 EPA Rating Model S Long Range 405 mi 405 mi Model S Plaid 396 mi 359 mi Model X Long Range 348 mi 335 mi Model X Plaid 333 mi 326 mi Model Y RWD 260 mi 260 mi Model Y Long Range 330 mi 310 mi Model Y Performance 303 mi 285 mi The Takeaway Some customers were hoping that two colors available on cars built in Germany — Midnight Silver and Midnight Cherry Red, would be available in the US but that apparently is not to be. These new colors, especially the striking Ultra Red, are expected to enhance the appeal of the Model Y, which is already the best selling EV in the world, even further. We have heard rumors that a refreshed Model Y is in the works. When we have accurate information about what that update will involve, we will share that with our readers. Tesla has a habit of not releasing information about upcoming changes to its models so that buyers won’t wait for then to appear. As Elon Musk has said, the best Tesla you can buy is the one that rolled off the assembly line today.

