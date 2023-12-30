In 8 States: Tesla Model Y For $32,000 & Model 3 For $30,000 — This Weekend Only!

Tesla has been sending out a lot of messages to try to move vehicles in the last few weeks of the year. I’ve been getting emails and text messages from the company, and Tesla has been especially active pushing for more demand on social media. That could be looked at negatively — like Tesla is desperate to move vehicles. Frankly, it’s hard to not see this push in this way. However, it’s also objectively about something else. Some popular Tesla options will be losing access to the $7,500 US EV tax credit on January 1, 2024.

The good news is that all trims of the Tesla Model Y will remain eligible for the full tax credit. However, the lower-cost Model 3 trims — the Standard Range and Long Range options — will lose eligibility for the tax credit. Only the Tesla Model 3 Performance will remain eligible for the $7,500 tax credit. So, you should really go get a Model 3 today or tomorrow if you want a non-Performance one.

There are 8 states in particular where there’s a strong financial case right now to go pick up a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y. In fact, Tesla went ahead and highlighted this itself in a tweet.

Model Y RWD is available for under $32k in the following US states after state & federal incentives. CO: $28,410

VT: $28,410

MA: $29,910

ME: $29,910

DE: $30,910

СТ: $31,160

PA: $31,410

NY: $31,410 Model 3 RWD is available for under $30k in the following US states after state &… — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) December 28, 2023

As you can see there, Colorado is leading the way with EV incentives. Combined with the $7,500 tax credit (assuming eligibility), you can get a Tesla Model 3 for as little as $26,490! That’s an insanely low price for what you get. You can get a Model Y for as low as $28,410 in Colorado. Of course, to reiterate, this is after max incentives.

In Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, Delaware, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New York, you can also get a Model 3 RWD for less than $30,000. And in Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, and Delaware, you can get a Model Y RWD for less than $30,000. That’s a crazy good deal.

Recall that the Tesla Model Y is going to be the best selling vehicle model in the world in 2023. In most places, you have to spend a lot more than $30,000 for one. To get one for under $30,000 is a steal.

Some people may be concerned about the lower range from the base models. I have had a base Model 3 for more than 4 years. I am consistently very happy with the decision to get the lower range option. I think the “need for more range” is overhyped and mostly plays on the fears of people considering whether to transition to a new technology. I know some other EV owners disagree and always recommend going for more range. It depends on circumstances and needs, of course. But most of us seldom drive more than the range of a base Model 3 or Model Y in one day, and it’s very easy and convenient to Supercharge when you do.

In any case, if you are living in Colorado, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, Delaware, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, or New York and have been thinking about going electric, I highly recommend looking at Tesla inventory in your area this weekend and signing the papers before 2024 begins. Well, frankly, that’s the case for anyone buying one of these models anywhere across the US, but the offer is especially compelling in those 8 states.

