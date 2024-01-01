This Takes The CAKE: Women Riders Complete US Cross-Country Ride On Electric Motorcycles

Along the road to full electric mobility, there are bound to be many firsts along the way, much in the same way that people started exploring the full potential of gas-powered vehicles, especially in the early days. Some of those milestones are more easily recognizable as a significant accomplishment than others, like the first cross-country trip in an automobile, while others are more memorable because of pop culture, like the Cannonball Run, but either way, setting an ambitious goal or taking a wager has lead to many adventures that go on to inspire others. In that vein, we’ve seen noteworthy attempts with electric vehicles, leading to things like an electric Cannonball Run challenge, or a solar electric Cannonball, a reverse Cannonball, and so on, but there are also some more subtle accomplishments that are deserving of our attention, such as the milestone recently reached by CAKE.

CleanTechnica has highlighted CAKE a number of times over the years, including last year’s epic solo ride along the length of Africa, and this Swedish electric motorcycle company has recently revealed yet another “groundbreaking” ride on its lightweight e-motos.

The second stage of CAKE’s “Electric Conquest of Continents” has just been completed by a pair of riders who crossed the continental United States from NYC to California, with the distinction that it is the first “female” crossing of the US on electric motorcycles. With a mission to “conquer all continents” with electric motorcycles, the company has another parameter to adhere to, which is that the expeditions will be “led exclusively by women riders.”

“The Electric Conquest of Continents carries multiple layers of ambition. We’re about zero-emissions, the joy of riding without disturbing, and the relentless test of CAKE gear and its durability. However, the bottom line is about inclusiveness and sustainability, inspiring more women toward motorcycling, confidence, self-esteem, and independence. From me to my amazing colleagues Jackie, Sinje, and Bobbie, thanks for doing this. You have inspired and will continue to inspire thousands, leading the way in numerous aspects where we all need to accelerate.” — Stefan Ytterborn, Founder and CEO of CAKE

Jackie Rosenstein and Bobbie Long began the 3,333-mile (5363 km) journey on their CAKE motorcycles in New York City in October of 2023, and arrived in Marina Del Ray, California, after 62 days and some 124 charging sessions each. While a 62-day road trip across the US might sound like a really long time (and, to be fair, it is a long time to travel that distance, although it was mostly completed by riding along dirt, gravel, forest, and farm roads), it’s likely that journeys like this one will be the inspiration for many an attempt at faster times in years to come.

While noteworthy on its own, the “Electric Conquest of Continents” is but one of CAKE’s endeavors, which include things like using solar-powered electric motorcycles for distributing medical supplies such as vaccines and other medicines in remote areas in Ghana, as well as developing motorcycles that are specifically built for anti-poaching purposes. As many of us are well aware, what might seem like only a small bit of progress when seen through the lens of one country can actually be life-saving in another, and so applying electric transportation options across a number of applications has a lot of potential in the quest for a more sustainable low-carbon future.

