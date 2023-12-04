The Who’s Who At The US Climate Investor Conference 2023

Here at CleanTechnica, we’re interested in all things, well, clean tech. Because our readers tend to be individuals who want to learn more about the newest and most impressive companies and startups out there, we’ve decided to ramp up our coverage of clean tech investing. Are you someone who’s searching for new ideas as we enter 2024 and hoping to find investments leveraging key mega-trends? Then let’s start by checking out the US Climate Investor Conference 2023, seeing which companies are taking center stage, and learning a little more about innovative and leading edge companies in sustainability.

The US Climate Investor Conference 2023 is presented by Water Tower Research, and it will take place virtually on Thursday, December 7. The conference is appealing to the climate investor who feels that the climate sector has numerous companies that are not fully understood by the investment community. This likely is because information flow has slowed or in many instances completely disappeared due to rapidly changing sell-side dynamics. Their climate tech and sustainable investing research focus is guided by two key principles: sustainability and resiliency.

Sustainability is the ability of a product or service to lower the overall carbon footprint and/or reduce resource consumption. This can be driven by a variety of factors including renewable power generation, renewable fuels and chemicals, energy efficiency, resource management, emissions control, and the broader bioeconomy.

Resiliency is the ability of a company’s business model and product to sustain long-term growth. Is it flexible enough to adjust and navigate through a variety of external events? Will drive demand for the company’s product or service likely to perform above average through economic cycles, regulatory shifts, geopolitical volatility, and pandemics?

With that backdrop, their US Climate Investor Conference 2023 will showcase a full day of presentations by a select group of companies in the climate tech and sustainable investing industry. Here are the confirmed companies for the event.

Alternus Energy is a transatlantic clean energy independent power producer (IPP), currently listed on the Euronext Growth Oslo. Headquartered in Ireland, they develop, install, own, and operate utility scale solar parks in Europe and the US. Their goal is to reach 3GW’s of operational projects within 5 years through continued organic development activities and targeted strategic opportunities.

Base Carbon Inc. channels experience in natural resources across environmental markets, portfolio construction, and technology infrastructure to provide innovative solutions to the carbon economy. They say that the demand for carbon credits could increase by a factor of 15 or more by 2030 and by a factor of up to 100 by 2050. Overall, they envision that the market for carbon credits could be worth upward of $50 billion in 2030.

Gevo Inc.’s product line focuses on decarbonization of the process to give high-protein animal feed the lowest carbon levels in its life-cycle inventory (LCI) as possible. Additionally, each of the energy-dense liquids they derive from the leftover starch, as well as chemicals and other products have the lowest carbon life-cycle inventory they can engineer. The LCI, based on the Argonne GREET model, is widely considered to be the best yardstick of true carbon intensity in sustainably produced animal feed as well as renewable fuels and chemicals produced to replace fossil fuels, because this metric takes into account the full range of carbon emissions and sequestration from all steps of the process.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp. is a transmission and drivetrain systems provider for material handling equipment such as forklift trucks for industrial and logistic applications. It is a leading developer of innovative and quality solutions in the material handling industry. They have gained the trust and reputation to become the leading transmission and drivetrain systems provider for material handling equipment in China.

Loop Industries supports the global shift to a circular plastics economy. Loop’s innovative depolymerization technology upcycles highest purity plastic from waste feedstocks, such as polyester fibers from carpets and clothing, colored plastic, and opaque plastic. Its patented low-energy process breaks down this would-be waste into its base monomers (individual molecules), monoethylene glycol and dimethyl terephthalate. Using low heat and no pressure, the monomers are purified, removing all solid waste and contaminants such as coloring, additives, and organic or inorganic impurities. The purified DMT and MEG are then polymerized (or re-combined) into Loop branded virgin-quality PET resin that is suitable for use in food-grade packaging.

Ocean Power Technologies provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Their PowerBuoy platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. They also provide WAM-V autonomous surface vessels and marine robotics services.

RE Royalties takes the royalty financing model, well proven in other industries, and applies it to the renewable energy sector. As a public company, their shareholders are able to participate in this large and growing market. They strive to provide their shareholders with strong capital returns, growth, and a stable distribution, all while helping reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. They believe in creating a lasting positive environmental impact and providing shareholders with enhanced returns.

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. develops utility scale renewable energy generation projects in North America with a particular focus on wind, solar, and battery storage technologies. It currently has a portfolio of 2838 megawatts (or “MW”) of projects under active development and a further 2000MW of ‘greenfield’ opportunities, which it is in the process of converting to its pipeline in the near term. This pipeline is split between 1820MW of wind projects, 2400MW of solar & battery storage projects, and a 50MW dedicated battery storage project.

SES AI Corporation is a US hardware and software company that takes a systems approach to develop and commercialize Li-Metal batteries. It has 3 main development tracks: Hermes – Platform for new material development; Apollo – Engineering capability for large automotive cells; and, Avatar – AI-powered safety software to monitor battery health.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. harnesses the power of computing to accelerate the renewable energy future. Their data centers can buy every excess megawatt to use for batch-oriented, computing-intensive processes such as cryptocurrency mining or machine learning, and this solution is as low-risk and low-friction to use as a smartphone. Leveraging energy and technology expertise, they give asset owners a competitive advantage. They say their solution will be the industry standard within 3 years.

TECO 2030 is a Norwegian based clean tech company developing zero-emission technology for the maritime and heavy industry. They’re building up Europe’s first Giga production facility of hydrogen PEM fuel cell stacks and modules in Narvik, Norway, targeting an output capacity of 400 MW of fuel cells in 2025, increasing to 1.6 GW in 2030. They are developing PEM hydrogen fuel cell stacks and PEM hydrogen fuel cell modules that enable ships and other heavy duty applications to become emissions free.

TMC the Metals Company is scaling nodule collecting and onshore processing systems to supply lower-impact metals to the global electric vehicle industry. The Metals Company derives a particular CoSO4 from deep-sea polymetallic nodules that dramatically reduces the environmental and social impacts of mining cobalt on land. Once they begin supplying battery metals for EVs and energy storage, they’ll track metals as they enter the supply chain. Within a decade of production, their aim is to recycle battery metals in a closed-loop system of rental and redeployment partnerships with like-minded EV and battery manufacturers.

UGE develops, owns, and operates community and commercial solar and battery storage projects. Their distributed energy solutions provide cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and households throughout the US. With over 500 megawatts of project experience, they’re working daily to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for all.

Want to register for this virtual conference and learn even more about these companies? You can register at https://bit.ly/47F0QIA.

