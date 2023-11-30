Congressional News Conference Makes It Clear Government Is Hiding Important Cleantech

A couple years ago, I wrote an article that was on the edge of belonging on a crackpot conspiracy theory site. In it, I made the case that the United States Navy seemed to have suddenly come up with an amazing new compact fusion generator technology, and it seems very likely that the technology was in active use. Whether it came from aliens or was just a secret program, it’s something revolutionary that the civilian world badly needs.

The possibilities that would come with a compact fusion generator are almost limitless. Imagine an EV with a few miles of battery range and a range extender that runs from a clean fuel derived from seawater. Or, imagine every home having a generator that runs on clean fuel that you’d pick up once a month. Even if only power companies operated fusion generators, they’d be a lot cleaner than today’s nuclear fission reactors, and there would be basically no hazardous materials or meltdown risks.

Since writing that article, the topic of ending secrecy on these programs has not abated. Much of it is focused on UFO or UAPs or whatever they’re calling them now, with some humorous trips out into left field like the Mexican government’s hearing where obviously fake alien bodies were rolled out for the cameras. There have also been whistleblowers telling congress that the U.S. government is hiding alien bodies.

If anything, all the talk of aliens distracts from the importance of getting these technologies out of the Pentagon and generating clean electricity for everyone. If I put my tinfoil hat on, I’d have to say that it may even be a game they’re playing to keep serious people from looking into it.

A recent congressional press conference shows us that the intelligence community and the military are still refusing to release data on what technologies they have, even when it’s our elected officials lawfully ordering them to do so. (article continues after embedded video)

In the presentation, Congressman Tim Burchett explains that the government has been working hard to cover up these kinds of secret activities, going back to at least 1947. When he attempted to get a law through asking the FAA to gather reports on UFO sightings, he was told that the intelligence community (all of the government’s intelligence agencies) had killed his bill, which is a little weird because the intelligence community has no legitimate power to tell Congress what to do. If anything, it should be the other way around.

And, they did this when he wasn’t asking for anything crazy like alien bodies or exotic technologies. He just wanted the FAA to tell congress when commercial pilots see a UFO. So, it’s a pretty good sign that the secretive parts of the government don’t want congress to know what’s going on in the skies, even if it’s just experimental aircraft and not aliens.

He tried again later to get the intelligence community to release at least some files, and gave them a very generous carve-out where they could only release that which they deem to not be dangerous to government interests. They didn’t go for it, but he was allowed to see a few things under wraps, and he’s now even more excited to get the information out to the public.

Next, Representative Anna Paulina Luna explains that unelected officials are blocking elected members of congress from accessing classified information about UAPs. Even three-star generals, even if it’s an impressive military rank, don’t outrank members of Congress, but they’re telling them that they aren’t allowed to see any of the materials or evidence. But, they keep asking for more and more taxpayer money for these projects, and they need the permission of Congress to fund these black programs.

Another congressman, Jared Moskowitz, tells us more about how the UFOs might not be aliens or anything crazy. They very well could be U.S. built aircraft that have amazing abilities. He also says that if it’s not true, and it’s a bunch of weather balloons or something, there should be no reason to stonewall Congressional inquiries.

Next, Representative Matt Gaetz says that they want to offer a law requiring disclosure as an amendment to the next Pentagon budget (NDAA). In other words: No Buck Rogers, no bucks. But, getting the Pentagon to reveal what they know isn’t enough. Other agencies in the intelligence community need to open up. He says that even some state and local governments have information they refuse to share, and Congress can’t make them do it without a disclosure bill. He also made it clear that he has been given limited access to see imagery, so his continued interest in more disclosure shows us that there’s really something there.

Another congressman who didn’t introduce himself (and I don’t know who he is) said that his biggest concern is that American taxpayers don’t know where their money is being spent. He wants transparency and disclosure. He wants a disclosure law. Another congressman says that he’s very concerned after hearing from military pilots who are frightened of what they’re seeing in the skies.

Another concern brought up is the finances. Congress approves funding, but the Pentagon both can’t pass an audit and it’s clear that they’re moving funds to non-approved projects. This interrupts congressional control over the military, a bedrock of the whole theory our government runs on.

Again and again, they said what I said at the beginning of this article. It doesn’t matter where the technology came from, and it doesn’t matter who’s hiding these advanced capabilities. The important thing is that our elected officials have effective control over the military and that the civilian population gets an understanding of what we’re facing.

Based on what I’ve read, these UAPs must require an enormous amount of energy, and sensing equipment makes it pretty clear that they don’t emit any kind of exhaust. That alone means that there’s something flying around in the skies that runs on a technology that our whole species badly needs. It’s high time we get either more information or better access to it.

