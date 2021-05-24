Dear US Navy, Can We Have Some CleanTech From Those Tic Tac UFOs?

“UFOs? This is CleanTechnica, not some crackpot site!”

I hear you, but bear with me for a couple minutes real quick. First, I’m going to explain why this isn’t a crackpot topic (anymore), apply some well-deserved skepticism (that doesn’t quite cover all of it), and then show that the United States government may be hiding extraordinary clean energy technologies from us that would benefit humanity greatly if released.

OK, Guys (& Gals)…Hear Me Out!

This may seem silly, to talk about UFOs, but let’s face it: UFO talk is going mainstream. What was once reserved to crackpot websites, cable channels late at night, and AM talk radio during the wee morning hours, is now hitting mainstream news outlets. Even if you personally think it’s still in the crackpot domain, that’s not objectively true anymore.

Before I get to the meat of this article (the possible cleantech benefits we might obtain from these weird things), I want to drive this initial point home a bit more.

Here’s a couple short videos from 60 Minutes, considered a reputable news source by most people:

Chris Mellon, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, said the Nimitz UFO demonstrated capabilities beyond those of the most advanced U.S. aircraft. "The acceleration is far beyond anything that we're capable of." https://t.co/pLv3HzXmjl pic.twitter.com/c6ELUHC5wW — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 17, 2021

And here’s the first tweet in a long Twitter thread by The Telegraph, a paper considered reputable in the UK:

🌌 The United States’ long history of UFO sightings began on June 24, 1947 when an amateur pilot reported seeing “flying saucers” in Washington statehttps://t.co/27y7ta03q8 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 21, 2021

Given that even reputable news outlets are starting to talk about this topic, it makes sense for us to be more open-minded about it. However, we don’t want to be so open-minded that our brains fall out on the ground.

The Crackpots Are Still Out There, & They’re Hurting The Spread of Vital Information

The fact that reputable sources are discussing the topic doesn’t mean that all UFO discussion is now fair game. Much of it still really does firmly belong in the crackpot world. What has changed is that governments and former government workers/veterans are now starting to release decent information about encounters with strange objects in the sky and in the ocean. Also, public information requests are bringing out a variety of information about military encounters with UFOs.

At the same time, though, the crackpots are all still out there. Some of them really think anything that moves in the sky is aliens. Others want attention. Some are even pulling scams and creating UFO religions to make sure that fools and their money are soon parted. Whatever their motivation, there’s a lot of bad information out there that we still should treat as the junk that it really is.

The trick is finding good information that separates the legitimate mystery from the garbage. One of my favorite sources for this is The War Zone, a publication that deals primarily in defense issues. When it comes to these exotic stories, they take a very fact-based approach, and have displayed the expertise to debunk or explain some of these UFO sightings.

In particular, many military UFO sightings have been shown to clearly be a foreign military messing with the US military for various reasons. Spying, electronic warfare, and learning about classified US military capabilities. A key point they made in this case is that the UFO taboo, where even people tasked with protecting countries are afraid to talk about something for fear of losing their reputation, is costing us big time. Even the explainable threats that need to be dealt with get ignored because of this ridiculous taboo.

In other words, there’s a real risk of missing important things when we allow the UFO taboo to keep us from taking an objective look at them.

The Stuff That Isn’t Crackpot Material

After taking an objective look, and stripping away the crackpot junk and the explainable, we’re still left with some things that aren’t explained yet. The big one is the “Tic Tac” sightings by military aviators, as described in the videos embedded earlier in this article. The mystery of these advanced vehicles has led as far as a Congressionally-ordered investigation, the results (at least that which they’re willing to share) of which will be coming out soon.

Much of the public excitement stems from the belief that they’re owned by extraterrestrial beings, but that shouldn’t be the focus. While that’s certainly still a possibility (military officials and scientists generally don’t think humanity is capable of building anything remotely that capable), it’s far from the only possibility. It is probably a lot more likely that they’re owned and operated by a secretive portion of the United States, China, or Russian militaries.

Truth be told, those more down-to-earth possibilities are both comforting and frightening. Were they from some advanced extraterrestrial civilization, we would stand no chance if they were to intend us harm. However, there’s no reason to think they do intend harm, because they probably would have done so by now. For Earth-based threats, we do know that humans often harm each other, so that’s not very comforting at all.

The US Military Probably Isn’t Hiding Aliens, But May Be Hiding Amazing Renewables From Us

There is some scant evidence that the US Navy may own the Tic Tac UFOs.

One possible piece of this puzzle could come from the US Navy’s patent applications, some of which look eerily similar to what has been seen in the skies. They supposedly invented (or at least designed) an aircraft that could do the ridiculous things naval aviators are seeing these Tic Tacs do. They’ve since said that the research in question didn’t go anywhere, but we also know that such things are appearing in the sky and have been seen by radar and expensive targeting cameras.

There are two possibilities here if they’re real and owned by the Navy.

One possibility is that they gained the technology from downed Tic Tac craft of unknown (and possibly extraterrestrial) origin, and then figured out how to build their own. Statements by former Senator Harry Reid lend this idea some credibility, along with various other reporting since 2017.

The other possibility is that these exotic technologies were invented by humans on Earth, and they’re just mostly well-kept military secrets. The Navy’s patent applications discussed in the last paragraph lend credibility to that, but at the same time, they’d be interested in patenting technologies regardless of where they came from.

Honestly, I don’t care much where the technology came from. What’s more important is how much they could help mankind, and the possibility that the benefits are being kept away from us. If the Tic Tacs are real and at least some are owned by the US Navy (I think this is the most reasonable possibility here), then they’ve also got a powerful zero-emission energy source.

This could all end up being something else entirely, but we could desperately use that technology to solve climate change and power the future. If the US Navy is holding out on us, that’s a pretty big net negative for humanity.