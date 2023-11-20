Midjourney generated image of London street, electric scooters
Midjourney generated image of London street, electric scooters

30% Of Cities In The US With Shared Micromobility Options Had Both Bikeshare & Scootershare in 2022

In 2022, 401 cities in North America (363 in the U.S.) had micromobility options. 30% of all cities with micromobility systems offered both scootershare and bikeshare, while 36% offered scootershare only and 34% offered only bikeshare. While all scootershare systems are fully electric, bikeshare systems consist of both e-bikes and pedal bikes, with e-bikes accounting for 55% of the total.

Note: Shared micromobility systems allow short-term access to bikes and scooters on an as-needed basis. Does not include personal bikes and scooters.

Source: North American Bikeshare and Scootershare Association, 2022 Shared Micromobility State of the Industry Report 

November 20, 2023

