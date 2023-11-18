Edmunds EV Charging Test — Hyundai & Kia Lead The Way

Guest Contributor
In the rapidly evolving landscape of electric vehicles (EVs), charging efficiency remains a pivotal factor for consumers and industry professionals alike. A recent initiative by Edmunds, the EV Charging Test, has brought forth a significant development in benchmarking the charging speeds of electric vehicles. This empirical approach offers a valuable perspective for assessing the performance of various models in the market.

Topping the list in the Edmunds EV Charging Test is the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD (Single Motor), leading impressively with a charging rate of 868 miles per charging hour. Close on its heels, the 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD takes the second spot with a commendable 769 miles per charging hour. The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited AWD (Dual Motor) secures the third position, showcasing a charging speed of 764 miles per charging hour. These results highlight the advancing strides being made by manufacturers in EV charging technology.

Among the diverse range of EVs tested, Tesla models have demonstrated notable results. The 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, a key player in Tesla’s lineup, achieved a charging speed of 569 miles per charging hour, placing it as the first of Tesla’s models on the list at number 10. This performance metric is essential, particularly for users prioritizing efficiency in long-range travel scenarios. In a similar vein, the 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range, equipped with 20-inch wheels, recorded a charging rate of 538 miles per charging hour, showcasing Tesla’s commitment to integrating substantial charging capabilities in its vehicles.

Additionally, the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid, renowned for its high-performance features, registered a charging speed of 523 miles per charging hour. This data point is critical for potential buyers and Tesla enthusiasts in evaluating the balance between high-speed performance and charging efficiency.

These results from the Edmunds EV Charging Test provide a comprehensive overview of where Tesla models stand in terms of charging efficiency in relation to their competitors. The test’s real-world applicability and empirical basis render it an invaluable tool for both consumers and industry analysts. As Tesla continues to innovate and expand its vehicle offerings, such metrics will be instrumental in guiding consumer choices and shaping future developments in EV technology.

For a complete and detailed overview of Edmunds EV Charging Tests, please visit here.

Article from EVANNEX.

Mario Kreiner
Mario Kreiner
1 minute ago

Would really be interested in understanding the results for the AUDI Q8. To me it feels like it’s really slow

