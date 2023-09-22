Hyundai To Offer Not Only Free Installation, But A Free Charger For New Vehicle Buyers

Being able to charge an EV at home is a big deal, especially if you want EV ownership to be a good experience.

First and foremost, it offers unparalleled convenience. With an at-home charging station, you can simply plug in your vehicle overnight or whenever it is convenient for you. This ensures that your EV is fully charged and ready to go whenever you need it, without having to rely on external charging stations or infrastructure. The naysayers think that charging takes a long time, but when you do it at home, it only takes 10-20 seconds of your day (the rest mostly happens while you sleep)

In addition to convenience, charging an EV at home is also for more cost-efficient than most other options. When you charge your vehicle at home, you only pay for the electricity consumed, which is not only a lot cheaper than gasoline, but far cheaper than public fast charging. This can result in significant savings over time, making EV ownership more economically viable than trying to hit up a fast charger once a week.

With an at-home charging solution, you have greater control over your charging schedule. You can plan when to charge your EV based on your daily routine or energy demand, allowing you to optimize energy usage and avoid unexpected trips to public charging stations. In many places, you can charge the car during off-peak hours and get a lower rate, saving even more money.

Charging an electric vehicle at home also contributes to the overall health and longevity of the vehicle’s battery. Home charging typically involves a slower and more controlled charging process, which is beneficial for the battery’s health. Relying on DC fast charging, on the other hand, degrades batteries faster (although this depends a lot on the battery chemistry).

So, it shouldn’t be a big surprise that automakers are getting into home charging in various ways. When a big part of the customer’s satisfaction comes from charging, it makes a lot of sense to make sure that the customer gets home charging, assuming it’s possible. One great example of this is GM’s deal with Qmerit to cover the installation costs (up to a certain amount) for the buyers of Bolt and Bolt EUV vehicles. I personally took advantage of this deal, and combined the GM money with a local utility rebate to cover a professional 48-amp installation.

While more automakers are getting into this, they’re not all doing it the same way. Some cover a specific dollar amount. Others just make sure you know who to call and have standards electricians must meet to get on the list. Others offer the choice between a home charging installation or a credit for DCFC for people who already have a charging station or who can’t get one.

A recent press release from Hyundai shows us how it is getting into the game. When purchasing or leasing select Hyundai EVs, customers will receive a complimentary ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger. Additionally, they can enjoy up to $600 off installation costs through the Hyundai Home Marketplace. This exclusive offer not only saves customers money but also enhances their experience by leveraging Hyundai’s partnership with Electrum. With the support of Electrum’s expert team of Energy Advisors, customers can make an informed decision and enjoy the benefits of going electric.

Customers who purchase or lease a new 2023 or 2024 IONIQ 5, 2023 or 2024 IONIQ 6, or 2023 Kona Electric through Hyundai Motor Finance between September 21 and October 31, 2023, are eligible for a special offer. This offer includes a complimentary ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 EV Charger, valued at $549 MSRP, which can be scheduled for installation within 90 days of the purchase or lease date. Additionally, customers can benefit from an installation credit of up to $600, bringing the total value of this offer to over $1,100. To take advantage of this deal, customers need a coupon code provided by Hyundai Motor Finance.

When customers purchase or lease an eligible vehicle and register on the Marketplace with the provided coupon code, they will be connected to a dedicated Energy Advisor at Electrum through Hyundai Home. These knowledgeable advisors will assist customers throughout the charger installation process, offering exceptional customer service and guidance in every aspect of transitioning to electric vehicles. From assessing a customer’s home to finding a reputable installer and obtaining necessary permits from local authorities, Electrum Energy Advisors are there to ensure a smooth and seamless experience.

“At Hyundai, we are focused on offering a wide range of high-quality EVs for our customers to choose from, but we know that the charging infrastructure and the process of preparing their homes is at the forefront of the minds of many EV-curious buyers,” said José Muñoz, president and global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. “With this offer, we’re making it easier for everyone to go electric by providing our EV customers with an expert Energy Advisor who can personally walk them through the process of outfitting their homes with the proper charging, energy storage and collection equipment using our Hyundai Home Marketplace.”

The Hyundai Home Marketplace is a comprehensive platform catering to the electrification needs of Hyundai EV customers. It serves as a convenient one-stop shop where customers can effortlessly arrange the delivery and installation of their complimentary home EV charger. Additionally, the Marketplace offers the opportunity to purchase solar panels and home energy storage systems. By embracing Hyundai Home, customers can lead more sustainable lives, enjoy reduced energy bills, and fortify their homes with solar panels, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle chargers.

Hyundai has forged a partnership with Electrum to run the Hyundai Home Marketplace. This collaboration brings together Electrum’s expertise in home energy and wide network of certified installers, along with Hyundai’s leadership in electric mobility. As a result of this alliance, Hyundai customers gain the advantage of accessing Electrum’s Energy Advisors. These knowledgeable advisors assist consumers throughout the entire process, helping them overcome obstacles and addressing any questions they may have.

Together, they’re aiming to facilitate a seamless transition to electric vehicles, ensuring a smoother and more informed journey towards embracing electric mobility.

Featured image provided by Hyundai.