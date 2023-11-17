The Wuling Bingo Gets A Right-Hand Drive Version, Pre-Orders Open In Indonesia

The SAIC-GM-Wuling collaboration has been doing well in China and launching some pretty cool small affordable EVs, riding on the success of the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV. One of the iterations of the Hongguang Mini EV, the Wuling Air, has a right-hand drive model that is built in Indonesia. It is also available in India where it is named the MG Comet.

One of SAIC-GM-Wuling’s newest models, the Wuling Bingo, has also been very successful in China. Launched earlier this year, the Wuling Bingo and the BYD Seagull have both already gone on to sell over 150,000 units in less than 9 months. The Bingo has sold 150,293 units from March to October in China. Now Wuling is taking it outside China for the first time in a right-hand drive model, and pre-orders have opened in Indonesia.

In a press release, Wuling Motors announced the start of the pre-order period for its newest electric vehicle, BinguoEV (pronounced: Bing-go EV) at the pre-launch event held at Atrium Circle Summarecon Mall Serpong, Tangerang Regency. Customers who are interested in owning Wuling’s second electric car in Indonesia can make reservations starting today with various benefits in the form of the Electric Icon Priority Pack.

“We continue our commitment to bring environmentally friendly mobility solutions to the people of Indonesia by showcasing the exterior and interior of Wuling’s second electric vehicle for the nation, the BinguoEV. Not only that, starting today we also officially open the pre-book period for consumers. There are various benefits available by booking BinguoEV during this period,” said Dian Asmahani, Brand and Marketing Director of Wuling Motors.

The BinguoEV is Wuling’s second product in the battery-electric vehicle segment in Indonesia after the Air EV. Wuling says the Binguo itself is derived from two Chinese words, ‘bin’ which means ‘numerous’ and ‘guo’ which means ‘result’. In addition, the pronunciation of Binguo is taken from the English word bingo, which is an expression of happiness and satisfaction for the many successes achieved. Inspired by these philosophies, BinguoEV embodies Wuling’s continued commitment as a leading electric vehicle manufacturer after the success of the Air EV.

“Wuling Indonesia started its innovation in producing electric vehicles in August 2022 through the launch of Air EV as our first electric car in the country. This product successfully received a warm welcome from the public and proved to be the best-selling electric vehicle today with sales of more than 12,000 units until October 2023. This achievement proves Air EV domination in the electric vehicle segment in Indonesia,” said Arif Pramadana, Vice President of Wuling Motors.

Here are some of the specs of the Bingo models that will be offered in Indonesia. The Wuling BinguoEV battery is IP67 certified, resistant to water and dust. There are two variants, a model with a range of up to 333 km powered by a 31.9 kWh battery, and a model with a range of up to 410 km powered by a 37.9 kWh.

I assume these ranges are based on the NEDC cycle, or perhaps the CLTC.

It will be offered in three colors initially. These are Milk Tea, Galaxy Blue, and Mousse Green. I just love how the SAIC-GM-Wuling JV moves fast with all these small EVs. The Bingo starts from around $9,000 equivalent in China. It is really good to see Wuling bringing this car to the Indonesian market. I hope we will see it in more markets around the world soon. These are the types of small 5-door EVs that will help catalyze the adoption of EVs globally.

Images courtesy of Wuling Indonesia