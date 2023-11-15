JAC T8 EV pickup

The JAC T8 EV Is The First Electric Double Cab Pickup Commercially Available In Kenya

Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai 6 Comments
New car sales in a lot of African countries don’t tell the full story. That’s because in most of these countries, 95% of all new registrations are used vehicles, mostly 8 years old, or older vehicles imported from Asia, Europe, and North America. The result is sales of brand new vehicles tend to be not more than 10,000 units per year per country in quite a number of markets. This excludes the larger markets like South Africa, where hundreds of thousands of brand new vehicles are sold per year.

Despite the seemingly low brand new vehicle sales in some of these countries, one vehicle segment that really stands out in a lot of them is the pickup segment. Sales of pickups tend to take up over 50% of the new vehicle sales market when you combine both single cab and double cab pickups. Brand new pickups are usually bought by fleet operators, including utility companies, governments, mining firms, agricultural enterprises, and people in the electrical, plumbing, construction, and general trades industries. Some of the most popular pickups include the internal combustion engine Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max, and the Nissan NP300.

A lot of the use case of these pickups involve work around campuses (large farms, mines, etc.) where electric pickups could slot into some of these operations and be seamlessly supported by onsite vehicle charging. This is why I was excited to see that we are now starting to see more electric pickups being offered in some African markets. The latest one is the JAC T8 EV that has been available to for people to buy in Kenya for awhile now. The vehicle is distributed in Kenya by ECTA Kenya LTD.

 

Here is a summary of the specs of the JAC T8 EV Pickup on sale in Kenya:

With an estimated range of 330 km, this truck could be quite useful for traditional pickup users. The good thing is that there is also a growing charging network in Kenya from the likes of EvChaja, and therefore soon EV drivers will be able to drive to most of the major centers in Kenya quite comfortably.

The addition of all electric double cap pickups to the Kenyan market is a great development. Reports from Kenya say the JAC T8 EV pickup has been well received. KenGen, Kenya’s largest electricity generation company, has also taken delivery of some of these electric pickups.  Here is a video review from Kenya giving us an up close view of JAC T8 EV. It’s good to see one of the key vehicle segments on the African continent starting to get some electric options.

Image courtesy of JAC Motors, ECTA Kenya

Are Hansen
Are Hansen
1 day ago

Wow thanx, Disqus is back again!

2
0
Reply
Zachary Shahan
Zachary Shahan
Reply to  Are Hansen
1 day ago

ha … we’ve been going through some issues.

we might well change from disqus, but if so, we’ll be changing to something that i think is much better! hasn’t been trialled here yet, though.

0
0
Reply
Kontrary
Kontrary
Reply to  Zachary Shahan
1 day ago

I prefer sites with Disqus, as opposed to creating a new sign in account for each site I might visit.

2
0
Reply
Zachary Shahan
Zachary Shahan
Admin
Reply to  Kontrary
1 day ago

This new system has a disqus login option. Will get it added later! Need to reinstall disqus for a bit later again too, but then have this much better system that has a lot more options AND doesn’t force ads on everyone! Love it!

0
0
Reply
Juan
Juan
1 day ago

What’s the price in Kenya?
(Also, Disqus is back!! But they seem to have let go of the upvote/downvote buttons).

1
0
Reply
SoundsLike1s&0s
SoundsLike1s&0s
1 day ago

It’ll be amazing when all the pickups are electric. If we get more energy dense batteries and much more effective solar then I could imagine people freely roaming the land for weeks outdoors.

1
0
Reply


