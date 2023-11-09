Jeep’s Electrification Game Plan: Wrangler, Wagoneer, & More Going Electric!

Exciting times lie ahead for Jeep enthusiasts, as the iconic American automaker is set to take a significant leap into the world of electrification. In a tentative agreement between Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union, Jeep has outlined its electrification plans for the next five years, promising to electrify some of its most beloved models, including the Wrangler, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer. This groundbreaking move underscores Jeep’s commitment to sustainability and a greener future for off-road adventure enthusiasts. In this blog post, we’ll delve into the electrification roadmap for Jeep and explore what the future holds for these iconic vehicles.

The Electrified Wrangler

First on the electrification agenda is the legendary Wrangler. The current-generation JL Wrangler, which is already available as a hybrid, is set to continue production until 2028 at Jeep’s factory in Toledo, Ohio. In 2025, both the hybrid and gas-powered-only versions of the Wrangler are scheduled for an update, indicating Jeep’s dedication to enhancing its offerings to meet the demands of a changing automotive landscape.

The next significant step is the introduction of the J70 Wrangler. This new iteration will feature two battery-based powertrains: one full-electric and another that employs a combustion engine as a range extender. Although specific details remain elusive, Jeep plans to unveil the electrified Wrangler in 2027, with sales expected to commence a year later. This bold move signifies Jeep’s commitment to an all-electric future, in line with broader industry trends.

The Electrified Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

Jeep’s electrification efforts extend beyond the Wrangler to encompass its larger, more luxurious SUVs, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. These models are slated to receive a mid-cycle refresh in two years, in 2025. This update will see the introduction of a range-extended EV variant, showcasing Jeep’s dedication to providing electrified options across its lineup.

Two years after the mid-cycle refresh, when the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) lineup undergoes its second refresh, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will also feature a full-battery electric trim. While the specific details of these electrified variants are yet to be disclosed, the inclusion of electric powertrains signifies Jeep’s commitment to offering sustainable alternatives for its high-end SUVs.

The Electrified Grand Cherokee

The popular Grand Cherokee is also set for an electrified future. The current-generation two-row SUV is expected to retire in 2027, making way for a new generation with a selection of battery and combustion powertrains. This transition reflects Jeep’s aim to provide a diverse range of options to cater to varying customer preferences.

Furthermore, the three-row variant of the Grand Cherokee will continue production until 2028 before potentially being replaced with an entirely new model. Jeep’s strategy to electrify its lineup ensures that even its most beloved models adapt to the changing automotive landscape.

In addition to the well-known nameplates, Jeep is already making strides in the electric vehicle (EV) market with models like the diminutive battery-powered Avenger in Europe. The company also has plans to release the Recon EV soon, further expanding its electrified offerings.

Dodge’s Electrification Endeavor

Dodge fans will not be left out of the electrification journey. The next-generation Durango is scheduled to enter production at Stellantis’ Detroit Assembly Complex in 2026. Much like the upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Durango will offer a selection of powertrains, including both battery and combustion options. This move signals that Stellantis, Jeep’s parent company, is committed to embracing electrification across its brands.

Jeep’s electrification roadmap is an exciting glimpse into the future of one of America’s most iconic automakers.

Article from EVANNEX.