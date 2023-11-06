Connect with us

CleanTechnica
Interior of the Project X showing the battery nacelle behind the driver (Photo from MIH Consortium)

MIH Consortium Unveils Innovative Urban Mobility Solutions at Japan Mobility Show

The MIH Consortium unveiled the Project X and Y — innovative concept urban mobility solutions for people moving and cargo handling, at the Japan Mobility Show.

Blue and gray small stubby car with ring headlights, yellow side trim, sitting on a booth stage with a sign that says “revolutionizing the future of smart city.”

Project X is a versatile, durable, long-range mobility solution that carries three passengers and uses Gogoro battery swapping technology. (Photo from MIH Media Center)

These projects address the changing urban transport landscape by expanding the options for car-sharing, ride-hailing, food delivery, and goods transport.

The MIH Consortium is a global alliance of companies working together to develop open-source electric vehicle (EV) components and software. The consortium is led by Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer.

“Our vision goes beyond getting from point A to B. We are dedicated to providing a seamless, convenient, and sustainable urban experience. Our initiatives, especially in assisting B2B customers transition from gasoline to electric vehicles, exemplify our commitment to operational efficiency and value creation,” Jack Cheng, MIH Consortium CEO, said during the press presentation of its booth, and emphasized its mission to create sustainable mobility solutions for cities.

Project X is a three-seater concept car, representing the alliance’s debut in the mobility sector. Recognizing the growing preference for vehicle access over ownership among younger generations, Project X not only brings innovation and freedom to urban living but also opens new opportunities for mobility service providers to enhance user experiences.

The Project X concept car boasts several key features, including versatile seating that effortlessly adapts to accommodate either 2 or 3 passengers. It incorporates a swappable battery system, combining a fixed battery setup with the convenience of battery swapping to alleviate range anxiety, with Gogoro as one of the partnering battery-swapping providers.

Project X has two slots for Gogoro’s batteries. (Photo from Gogoro)

The car offers support for autonomous driving, allowing for customization from Level 2 to Level 4, making it suitable for services like RoboTaxi and automated delivery, as well as for use in autonomous fleets.

Furthermore, it features efficient sliding doors designed for swift passenger entry and exit, as well as streamlined goods loading and unloading. Its compact design allows for the parking of two vehicles in a single parking space, optimizing parking capacity for fleet operators. Lastly, the car’s durable interiors are fitted with materials that are easy to clean and resistant to wear and dirt, minimizing maintenance efforts.

The MIH Consortium is dedicated to advancing Project X’s design and technology. A significant collaboration with Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) has been established, focusing on In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) and Electrical/Electronic Architecture (EEA).

Interior of Project X showing the battery nacelle behind the driver (Photo from MIH Consortium)

Leveraging its expertise in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), FII has become a Tier 1 supplier in the EV component market. Expanding into three key automotive sectors — Smart Driving, Smart Cabin, and Smart Connectivity — FII offers comprehensive product solutions. As the automotive industry shifts toward centralized vehicle designs and streamlined components, FII provides consulting services to empower car manufacturers to innovate and compete effectively.

Beyond passenger mobility, the MIH Consortium is addressing goods transportation needs with Project Y.

This comprehensive solution includes electric trucks and vans, advanced fleet and energy management software, energy infrastructure consulting, and a carbon tracking platform. Project Y not only improves transportation efficiency, but also demonstrates the alliance’s commitment to helping logistics providers achieve carbon reduction goals and promote green transportation.

The MIH Consortium’s goal is to accelerate the adoption of EVs and make them more affordable and accessible to everyone. The consortium’s open-source approach allows companies of all sizes to participate in the development of EV technology, which can help to reduce costs and bring new products to market more quickly.

 

 
Community Solar Benefits & Growth

Raymond Gregory Tribdino is the motoring & information technology editor of Malaya Business Insight (www.malaya.com.ph) in the Philippines. He has been covering automotive, transport, and IT since 1992. His passion for electric vehicles started with the failed electrification of a scooter in 1994. He wrote for EVWorld.com, one of the pioneer electric vehicle websites, in 1997. He was a college professor for 8 years at the Philippine Women’s University. He is also now a podcaster co-hosting for the Philippines' top-rated YouTube tech site “TechSabado” and the baby-boomer popular “Today is Tuesday.” He is a husband and father of five, a weekend mechanic and considers himself a handyman, an amateur ecologist, and environmentalist. He is back to trying to electrify motorcycles starting with a plug-in trail motorcycle.

