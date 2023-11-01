Gogoro Creates A Sport-Ute On Two Wheels, Claims Traction for Most Terrain, But Only For Taiwan

Just before setting up camp at the Japan Mobility Show, Gogoro’s top Jedi Horace Luke led the launch of the Gogoro CrossOver Smartscooter, declaring it the world’s first two-wheel SUV.

“The Gogoro CrossOver embodies everything our brand has come to stand for. Highlighted by new functional design features, improved performance and the latest in innovation, the CrossOver is focused on being personally customizable by each rider,” Luke said about his two-wheeled non-floating version of the Landspeeder.

His company, Gogoro Inc., is now a global tech powerhouse known for its sustainable mobility solutions based on battery-swapping ecosystems. With the CrossOver Smartscooter in the pipeline, it has cemented its place in the electric vehicle mobility space. The CrossOver is set to hit the streets of Taiwan initially later this quarter in two models: CrossOver and CrossOver S.

Who knows, the Crossover might cross borders really soon. (As of this writing, CleanTechnica sources at Gogoro have confirmed that the CrossOver will be exported initially to Asian markets where swapping stations are currently available, while a version for the North American markets will follow in late 2024, once the battery swapping stations are in place. Same source said that the 2020 plans to enter the US under the brand Eeyo was hindered by compliance concerns.)

“The CrossOver is based on a completely redesigned all-terrain frame that enables increased rigidity while offering a variety of storage and riding capabilities. It is a significant step forward for our vehicle product family in Taiwan and across our new markets where we continue to expand vehicle options for our customers.”

What’s exciting about this ride is that it’s all about personalization — you can tweak its features as you ride. According to the press release issued by Gogoro, it has four main strengths that sets it apart from the run-of-the-mill scooter.

New all-terrain chassis: The CrossOver comes equipped with a brand-new all-terrain frame that’s all about strength and stability. It offers an impressive 14.2 centimeters of ground clearance, the highest in Gogoro’s current vehicle lineup.

Flexible cargo capacity: This scooter adapts to different riding scenarios and offers plenty of storage options, thanks to a new mounting point expansion system with 26 locking points. You’ve got four cargo areas at your disposal, including a platform design headlight, foot, seat, and rear cargo space.

Need more room? No problem.

You can flip up or remove the rear seat to make space for extra cargo. And if you’re looking for accessories, Gogoro has you covered with side faceplate racks, off-road front racks, and lightweight aluminum front baskets.

Powerful performance and easy control: The CrossOver is all about the ride, with a G2.2 aluminum alloy water-cooled permanent magnet synchronous motor cranking out a maximum power of 7.6 kW.

Its patented FLO DRIVE™ (yes it’s trademarked) belt drive system ensures a smooth experience, and the Synchronized Braking System (SBS) with front and rear disc brakes stabilizes and shortens the braking distance.

Plus, the new frame design makes the suspension system more robust, and it can handle heavier loads while keeping you comfy and stable. The scooter also sports 12-inch Maxxis MA-EV high-grip dual-performance tires and a tactical LED ultra-bright full-time headlight.

Smart Features: The CrossOver series boasts the 6.8 iQ System® (yes it’s registered and copyrighted), which allows you to add various smart functions via Gogoro’s mobile app. In addition to Bluetooth controls, the CrossOver Series can tap into LTE smart remote networking services.

This means you can get 24-hour active message notifications, remote command and control, real-time online vehicle condition checks (including vehicle tip-over warnings), vehicle locking/unlocking, compartment opening, vehicle location tracking, and more.

Personalization: Gogoro is introducing the Gogoro Bespoke Club for Smartscooter customization services in Taiwan. This means CrossOver riders can create their own unique and personalized Smartscooter with over 100 color combinations to choose from.

For the CrossOver S, it’s got the latest-gen SSmartcore intelligent driving electronic control core, and it specifically integrates Gogoro’s new Traction Control System (TCS) and an optional cruise control mode for quick, one-click access to cruise control.

The regular Crossover will be available in two color combinations: Desert White or Night Storm Grey. The CrossOver S will offer four color combinations: Myst Red, Summit Yellow, Desert White, or Night Storm Grey. It’s time to hit the road with style and sustainability.