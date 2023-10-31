Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?


 
CleanTechnica

Batteries

Hot Deal: EcoFlow Delta Max Portable Power Station + 160W Solar Panel

Published

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!

Portable power stations and solar panels can be an excellent way to provide electricity when you’re off-grid, whether that’s during a power outage or just for having fun out beyond the power lines, and we’re always on the lookout for the best deals on brands and models that we’ve used and reviewed before.

CleanTechnica’s own Kyle Field put the EcoFlow Delta Max portable power station to the test as part of his Tesla car camping road trip kit last year, where he paired it with an induction cooktop and a small fridge, and he found it to be a worthy accessory.

“The EcoFlow Delta Max’s compact form factor fit nicely into the sub trunk of the Tesla Model Y. Its 2,400 watt AC power output and staggering 5,000 watt peak output ensured that it would be able to power the single induction burner, portable electric refrigerator/cooler, hot water pot, water pump, and pretty much anything I could need.

“Plugging the system into my induction cooktop, the system was easily able to power my cooktop, pushing out the full 1,500 watts on high for as long as needed. It was able to boil 4 cups of water in 2.5 minutes and could power the unit for nearly an hour and 20 minutes on high continuously. This was in addition to keeping a small fridge running for essentially as long as needed. While out on road trips, I found it easiest to simply keep the battery plugged into the 12 volt outlet in the rear of the vehicle to ensure it stayed full, tapping into the sun with solar when setting up camp.”

Currently, the EcoFlow Delta Max power station and a 160W folding solar panel are going for just $1348, which is almost 30% off of the regular retail price of $1899.

EcoFlow Delta Max Specs

  • Capacity: 2,016Wh
  • Extra Battery: Support up to two DELTA Max Smart Extra Battery/Smart Generator
  • AC Output: 6 outlets, 2,400W total (Peak 5,000W)
  • USB-A Output: 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A, 12W Max per port
  • USB-A Fast Charge: 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A / 9V, 2A / 12V, 1.5A, 18W Max per port
  • USB-C Output: 2 ports, 5/9/12/15/20V, 5A, 100W Max per port
  • Car Power Output: 12.6V, 10A, 126W Max
  • DC5521 Output: 2 ports, 12.6V, 3A, 38W Max per port
  • AC Charging Input: 1,800W Max, 15A
  • Solar Charging Input: 800W Max, 11-100V, 13A
  • Car Charging Input: Support 12V/24V battery, 8A
  • Battery Chemistry: NCM
  • Cycle Life: 800 cycles to 80% capacity
  • Weight: 48lb
  • Dimensions: 19.6″ long x 9.5″ wide x 12″ tall
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Want to advertise? Want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

EV Obsession Daily!

I don't like paywalls. You don't like paywalls. Who likes paywalls? Here at CleanTechnica, we implemented a limited paywall for a while, but it always felt wrong — and it was always tough to decide what we should put behind there. In theory, your most exclusive and best content goes behind a paywall. But then fewer people read it!! So, we've decided to completely nix paywalls here at CleanTechnica. But...
 
Like other media companies, we need reader support! If you support us, please chip in a bit monthly to help our team write, edit, and publish 15 cleantech stories a day!
 
Thank you!

Community Solar Benefits & Growth

Advertisement
 
CleanTechnica uses affiliate links. See our policy here.
In this article:,
Written By

Derek lives in southwestern New Mexico and digs bicycles, simple living, fungi, organic gardening, sustainable lifestyle design, bouldering, and permaculture. He loves fresh roasted chiles, peanut butter on everything, and buckets of coffee.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

Save Big On The EcoFlow DELTA 2 Power Station + 220W Solar Panel

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! We’re big on portable power stations and solar...

4 days ago

Clean Power

EcoFlow’s 110W Foldable Solar Panels Are On Sale For 33% Off

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! Getting started with small-scale solar energy systems is...

October 24, 2023

Batteries

BLUETTI Is Offering Deep Discounts On Home Backup Power Stations

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! When it comes to portable power stations and...

October 12, 2023
Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro

Batteries

Save 30% On The Jackery 3000 Pro Portable Power Station + Two 200W Solar Panels

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News! If you’re looking for a great deal on...

October 10, 2023

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.