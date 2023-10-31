Hot Deal: EcoFlow Delta Max Portable Power Station + 160W Solar Panel

Portable power stations and solar panels can be an excellent way to provide electricity when you’re off-grid, whether that’s during a power outage or just for having fun out beyond the power lines, and we’re always on the lookout for the best deals on brands and models that we’ve used and reviewed before.

CleanTechnica’s own Kyle Field put the EcoFlow Delta Max portable power station to the test as part of his Tesla car camping road trip kit last year, where he paired it with an induction cooktop and a small fridge, and he found it to be a worthy accessory.

“The EcoFlow Delta Max’s compact form factor fit nicely into the sub trunk of the Tesla Model Y. Its 2,400 watt AC power output and staggering 5,000 watt peak output ensured that it would be able to power the single induction burner, portable electric refrigerator/cooler, hot water pot, water pump, and pretty much anything I could need.

“Plugging the system into my induction cooktop, the system was easily able to power my cooktop, pushing out the full 1,500 watts on high for as long as needed. It was able to boil 4 cups of water in 2.5 minutes and could power the unit for nearly an hour and 20 minutes on high continuously. This was in addition to keeping a small fridge running for essentially as long as needed. While out on road trips, I found it easiest to simply keep the battery plugged into the 12 volt outlet in the rear of the vehicle to ensure it stayed full, tapping into the sun with solar when setting up camp.”

Currently, the EcoFlow Delta Max power station and a 160W folding solar panel are going for just $1348, which is almost 30% off of the regular retail price of $1899.

EcoFlow Delta Max Specs

Capacity : 2,016Wh

: 2,016Wh Extra Battery : Support up to two DELTA Max Smart Extra Battery/Smart Generator

: Support up to two DELTA Max Smart Extra Battery/Smart Generator AC Output : 6 outlets, 2,400W total (Peak 5,000W)

: 6 outlets, 2,400W total (Peak 5,000W) USB-A Output : 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A, 12W Max per port

: 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A, 12W Max per port USB-A Fast Charge : 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A / 9V, 2A / 12V, 1.5A, 18W Max per port

: 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A / 9V, 2A / 12V, 1.5A, 18W Max per port USB-C Output : 2 ports, 5/9/12/15/20V, 5A, 100W Max per port

: 2 ports, 5/9/12/15/20V, 5A, 100W Max per port Car Power Output : 12.6V, 10A, 126W Max

: 12.6V, 10A, 126W Max DC5521 Output : 2 ports, 12.6V, 3A, 38W Max per port

: 2 ports, 12.6V, 3A, 38W Max per port AC Charging Input : 1,800W Max, 15A

: 1,800W Max, 15A Solar Charging Input : 800W Max, 11-100V, 13A

: 800W Max, 11-100V, 13A Car Charging Input : Support 12V/24V battery, 8A

: Support 12V/24V battery, 8A Battery Chemistry : NCM

: NCM Cycle Life : 800 cycles to 80% capacity

: 800 cycles to 80% capacity Weight : 48lb

: 48lb Dimensions: 19.6″ long x 9.5″ wide x 12″ tall