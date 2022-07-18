CleanTechnica Tested: The EcoFlow Delta Max & 400 Watt Folding Solar Panel System

The EcoFlow ecosystem of products lets customers pair a portable power station with their choice of solar panel for a custom system that delivers high end performance.

For an upcoming road trip in my new Tesla Model Y performance, I was looking for a power station that could put out more than 1500 watts in order to power an induction cooktop and pair it with a compact folding solar panel. I found the perfect combination in the EcoFlow Delta Max with EcoFlow’s 400 watt folding solar panel system and was eager to put them to the test.

Disclaimer: EcoFlow provided the Delta Max and folding 400 watt solar panel system to the author free of charge for the purposes of this review.

The EcoFlow Delta Max is an absolute beast of a portable power station, with 2 kWh of energy storage capacity in a compact form factor compared to other portable power stations of similar capacity. Its NMC chemistry allows for a higher energy density compared to larger, heavier Lithium Iron Phosphate packs.

This was an especially important factor for me as I built my Tesla car camping road trip kit. The EcoFlow Delta Max’s compact form factor fit nicely into the sub trunk of the Tesla Model Y. Its 2,400 watt AC power output and staggering 5,000 watt peak output ensured that it would be able to power the single induction burner, portable electric refrigerator/cooler, hot water pot, water pump, and pretty much anything I could need.

In fact, that’s plenty of power output to push power back to my Tesla, if needed. At 2kWh of total capacity, it only has enough to add an extra 6 miles or so to the range of my vehicle, but in a pinch, that could be a game changer. If you need even more capacity, EcoFlow has you covered, with the ability to add up to two more of their Smart Extra Battery packs (retail: $1,599, current sale: $1,399). That’s a total of 6kWh of capacity in a modular, portable format. Call it the equivalent of a spare can of gas for electric vehicles. But I wanted more. I mean why not? We have a fusion reactor in the sky pushing free energy down to our blue orb every single day of the week.

Naturally, EcoFlow thought of this already and sent along their beautifully packaged 400 watt folding solar panel kit. At $1,199, it’s pricey, but it packs premium features that make it a solid option for those looking for maximum power with a minimal footprint. It utilizes a fiberglass spine for rigidity and strength, wrapped in a flexible, durable EVA pouch. All told, the 400 watt panel system only weighs 33.5 pounds, including a carrying case that doubles as a stand for the massive system.

The weight of the system paired with the large size makes for an awkward but compact package to move around. Thankfully, when it was time to hit the road in my Model Y for a day out on the trails, I was able to slide it on top of my new drawer system with ease. Setting the system up was equally smooth, sliding the system out and walking it over to the sunny side of the rig.

Setting up the panels is a simple matter of unzipping the carrying case and sliding the four panel system into position. The carrying case doubles as a stand but you can also just lean it up against a nearby tree, car, or chair. If you’re going to be on the road with this system or using it as a portable power station, I highly recommend picking up a set of MC4 extensions to enable you to put the solar panels where they need to go without having to lug the battery around. EcoFlow sells a set of 3M cables here and generic versions are widely available elsewhere.

In my testing, the panels are more than capable of pushing out 400 watts of power when the sun is perfect. It’s definitely worth making small adjustments to the horizontal and vertical angles of the panels relative to the sun to maximize output when setting them up. For example, my first positioning of the panels had them pushing out 310 watts. With a small adjustment to the angle of the panel system to more directly face the sun, output jumped to 360 watts.

Ideally, I would love to pick up a few of EcoFlow’s 400 watt folding solar panel kits and live off grid for days, adding a few miles to the range of the vehicle along the way. EcoFlow’s portable power stations and solar panel kits are premium products with top notch specs and as such, command premium prices. The EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 (2kWh capacity) retails for $2,099 (currently on sale for $1,899 on EcoFlow’s site) with the smaller 1.6kWh system retailing for $1,799 (currently on sale for $1,399).

To learn more about the EcoFlow Delta Max product ecosystem, the 400 watt folding solar panel system, and the long list of accessories that extend their functionality even further, head over to their website.

EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 Specs

Capacity : 2,016Wh

: 2,016Wh Extra Battery : Support up to two DELTA Max Smart Extra Battery/Smart Generator

: Support up to two DELTA Max Smart Extra Battery/Smart Generator AC Output : 6 outlets, 2,400W total (Peak 5,000W)

: 6 outlets, 2,400W total (Peak 5,000W) USB-A Output : 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A, 12W Max per port

: 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A, 12W Max per port USB-A Fast Charge : 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A / 9V, 2A / 12V, 1.5A, 18W Max per port

: 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A / 9V, 2A / 12V, 1.5A, 18W Max per port USB-C Output : 2 ports, 5/9/12/15/20V, 5A, 100W Max per port

: 2 ports, 5/9/12/15/20V, 5A, 100W Max per port Car Power Output : 12.6V, 10A, 126W Max

: 12.6V, 10A, 126W Max DC5521 Output : 2 ports, 12.6V, 3A, 38W Max per port

: 2 ports, 12.6V, 3A, 38W Max per port AC Charging Input : 1,800W Max, 15A

: 1,800W Max, 15A Solar Charging Input : 800W Max, 11-100V, 13A

: 800W Max, 11-100V, 13A Car Charging Input : Support 12V/24V battery, 8A

: Support 12V/24V battery, 8A Battery Chemistry : NCM

: NCM Cycle Life : 800 cycles to 80% capacity

: 800 cycles to 80% capacity Weight : 48lbs

: 48lbs Dimensions: 19.6″ long x 9.5″ wide x 12″ tall

EcoFlow 400 Watt Folding Solar Panel Specs

Rated Power : 400 Watts

: 400 Watts Cell Type : Monocrystalline silicon

: Monocrystalline silicon Cell Efficiency : 22%

: 22% Dimensions (Unfolded) : 93.1 x 43.7 x 1.0 in, 239 x 107 x 2.4cm

: 93.1 x 43.7 x 1.0 in, 239 x 107 x 2.4cm Warranty : 12 Months

: 12 Months Connector Type : MC4 Solar Connector

: MC4 Solar Connector Weight (Solar Panel) : 35.3lbs, 16.0kg

: 35.3lbs, 16.0kg Weight (with Kickstand Case): 41.9lbs, 19kg

